Georgia Football: Top Five Targets in the 2021 Recruiting Class

The Georgia coaching staff has strong relationships with some of the nation's top talents in the 2021 recruiting class, as is expected at this point in the Kirby Smart era. And though there is ample time till the first signing window of this cycle, they are behind in some of the top programs in terms of current commits. With the recruiting world stuck at a standstill due to COVID-19.

Georgia: (3) Commits

Ohio State: (14) Commits

Clemson: (10) Commits

Florida: (14) Commits

Alabama and LSU in the same boat as Georgia however.

It's not time to panic however, Georgia is in strong standing with several of the top-100 players in the 2021 class and will most likely finish fighting for the top spot as they seemingly always do nowadays.

Today, we take a look at the Top Five targets in 2021 and why they are must-haves if Georgia is going to hold the recruiting crown yet again.

1. Amarius Mims, OT

When you talk about can't miss offensive line prospects, they look and move like Amarius Mims. I don't care if Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge are on the roster and will likely be in starting roles by time Mims ends up on campus if indeed he chooses Georgia.

He's an insanely fluid and powerful athlete at 6'7.5, 315 pounds. This isn't your standard big fella. And with Georgia wanting to retool that offensive line after losing four starters this offseason, the in-state phenom is a no brainer for No. 1 on this list.

WATCH: The Full Film Breakdown of Each Player

2. James Williams, S

There's fun to watch and then there's James Williams. At 6'5, 220 pounds he is a constant presence on film. With his overall size, there are some evaluators that want to say he's going to move down closer to the box once he gets to college.

However, I'm here to tell you that the film says it'd be silly do to so if he can maintain his weight and explosiveness. Williams plays single high safety — center field of the defense — with one thing on his mind, take the ball away. And if he doesn't force a turnover, he can come downhill and strike as you'd expect someone of his size to be able to do.

A lot of the skepticism on Williams remaining at safety, in my opinion, is based off the fact that we just haven't seen it. We haven't seen a player that size stick at safety, but the tape tells me he's a ball hawk and plenty explosive to do so. For now.

Smael Mondon on a visit to Georgia

3. Smael Mondon, LB

Even though Smael Mondon is listed as an outside linebacker, if he ends up at Georgia I think he is going to excel inside the box as the WILL linebacker. Over the past several years this has been the Tae Crowder roll and will evolve into the Nakobe Dean roll this fall.

Not that he can't play outside linebacker because at 6'3, 225 pounds he plays in space exceptionally well, he's just such a relentless pursuer of the football and I think that it would be a disservice to place him on one side of the field. Let him play in the middle and run down everything because that's what he can do.

4. Barrett Carter, ?

The question mark isn't a typo. I genuinely don't know where you're best off playing Barrett Carter at the next level, I just know you're best off playing him. When going through the film of high-level prospects like all of these guys on this list, it's rare one stands out among the rest in terms of explosiveness. Carter does just that.

He has the kind of burst that is uncommon at 6'1, 220 pounds. He's also shown a developed pass-rush skill set as well. As you'll see in the film study, he's comfortable playing on the edge, but does he have the overall length to stay out there?

He's quick twitched like Azeez Ojulari, but Azeez has almost three inches on Carter. So, does the smaller frame mean he has to play off-ball and in the box at Georgia? Take a look at Georgia's outside linebackers and find me one that's under 6'3. I'll wait.

5. Tony Grimes, CB

Tony Grimes is not fifth on this list because he's the fifth-best prospect. No, no, no. He is fifth on this list based on necessity. Georgia brought in a batch of defensive backs in the 2020 class and it wouldn't be the end of the world if they missed out on Grimes. However, his talent as a lockdown man to man corner alone places him on this list.

He's 6'0 with some of the longest arms you'll find attached to a broad set of shoulders that make you wonder just how much weight a college program is going to pack on to him. He's the nation's best corner, and he's only going to get better in college, which is scary.

