Georgia Will Host 4-Star In-State CB, Jordan Hancock

Blayne Gilmer

4-Star cornerback Jordan Hancock is one of the more highly touted players from the state of Georgia in the 2021 class. A North Gwinnett High School product, whose mascot happens to be the Bulldogs and their colors red and black, will travel just a little over 50 miles east to Athens for a visit this weekend. Hancock made his plans known today via Twitter.

In recent recruiting cycles, Georgia has not focused heavily on in-state talent, but more on the best player and fit available across the entire country. Hancock fits the mold in both categories as the 6'0" 170-pound defensive back has offers from the likes of Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State, among a host of others.

All of this is for good reason. From the cornerback position, Jordan has the ability to remain in phase with receivers in both press-man and off-man coverage. He is long and has the ability to remain patient at the line of scrimmage and get a good jam on receivers. He has shown versatility as well, playing Free Safety some during his Junior season for Bill Stewart's squad in the largest classification in Georgia High School Football.

Hancock has good ball skills and is dangerous once he does intercept a pass, possessing the ability to take it back the other way for 6. Charlton Warren and company will have opportunity as a selling point for the Suwanee, Georgia native this weekend. Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, and Tyson Campell all will likely be gone after the 2020 season due to graduation or opportunity in the NFL.

The way that Georgia has been recruiting elite defensive backs, it will be interesting to see the type of in-roads that can be made with a high profile in-state recruit like Hancock.

