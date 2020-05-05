Gunner Givens Has The Attention Of Everyone, Including Georgia Football

There is not a recruit in the country with more momentum than Gunner Givens. Since September of 2019, Givens has had multiple stints on the calendar in which he has received offers from multiple major D1 programs in a very short span of time. In the month of April, Givens received 17 offers from Power 5 schools, including Georgia on April 14th. The total number of offers for Given is approaching 40 very quickly.

Givens is an interesting prospect. At his size of 6'6" 275 pounds, recruiting services are listing him as an offensive tackle, however, Givens says that is just a label and a projection of sort and not truly a reflection of who he is as a player and what he may end up as. "I'm listed as an offensive tackle on 247 and all of that, but realistically I play offensive tackle, defensive tackle, tight end, and defensive end. Georgia offered me as a defensive end and I have offers at all of those positions." Givens shared in a recent conversation with Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

When asked his preference of position, Givens responded, "Honestly, I don't have a preference. I just want to play football at the highest level possible. So whichever position ends up being the one that I believe can take me the furthest, that's what I want to play."

Recruiting, as mentioned before, has been coming at Givens extremely fast. Also, being a 2022 prospect, NCAA rules dictate that a lot of the communication has to go through his coaches until September. Due to that Givens has not been able to really start building meaningful relationships yet, but the magnitude of an offer from Georgia is not lost on the 4-Star athlete. "I didn't talk to Georgia, or any school, much until they offered. Things have been going well though. It's a great opportunity. An SEC school, usually the best conference in the country. Georgia is a great school that produces a lot of NFL players, which is always going to be my goal. I like Georgia a lot" said Givens.

When watching Givens play, it is apparent why he has caught the eye of so many powerful programs around the country. Seeing a player at his size make one-handed catches at tight end and ensue to turn upfield, eat up yards, and then physically finish off the carry after the catch is just impressive. Givens plays all of his positions with a sense of urgency and a high level of aggression.

On the offensive side of the ball, Givens is somewhat caught between tight end and tackle with his size. However, he is a tenacious blocker in the run game and moves well in space when released as a blocker in the screen game as well. It makes sense that the Dawgs offered Givens as a defensive lineman. He plays on the defensive side of the ball with a very high level of energy, brings a good punch at the point of contact, has the ability to shed blocks, and already has the body type to be successful at that defensive end or defensive tackle in Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart's multiple front scheme.

There is no doubt that before things are said and done, Gunner Givens is going to be one of the most coveted prospects in the country in the class of 2022. Ultimately for Givens, his decision-making process throughout the remainder of his journey toward playing college ball is going to come down to one thing. Trust. "If I can find a place that feels like home and I know that I can trust the people that I'm talking to and they'll have my best interests in mind and can help develop me, then that is where I'm going" stated Givens. Look for Georgia to begin attempting to build that trust level with Givens as soon as possible.

