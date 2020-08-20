SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Gunner Stockton Commits to South Carolina

Brooks Austin

Imagine being a freshman at a high school in the North Georgia mountains and seeing a helicopter making a landing on your campus. That helicopter contains none other than Kirby Smart and he wants to talk to your coach about you as potentially being a quarterback at the University of Georgia nearly 4 years later. It seems like a made-up story, almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what happened for Gunner Stockton on January 31, 2019.

That's how much of a priority Stockton was for Georgia and just how early Kirby Smart and his staff identified his talents. 

Those talents are now off to Columbia, South Carolina. Stockton announced today that he will be verbally committing to play for Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo at South Carolina. 

It's really no surprise to us here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com. Stockton's high school coach, Jaybo Shaw is the brother of former South Carolina quarterback, Connor Shaw. The connections don't stop there either. Mike Bobo's father, George Bobo is actually the man that taught Gunner Stockton how to throw the football. There's an extreme connection to the South Carolina program. 

It wasn't much of a surprise to the Georgia coaching staff either. From the moment Todd Monken stepped foot on campus, they placed their priority in Myles Morris who is now the starting quarterback at Pace Academy after transferring from Carrollton High School. Morris is a much different style of a prospect. He's a much more dynamic athlete, even though Stockton has done his fair share of running the football for Rabun County. 

Stockton will face off with Georgia commit, Brock Vandagriff on September 11th in Rabun County. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Targets Nearing Decisions, Who's Next to Commit to Georgia?

With Georgia's 2021 recruiting class gaining some steam and several targets nearing commitment dates, we review who could be next.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Lawson Luckie, Son of Luckie Triplet Recaps Offer From Georgia

The Luckie Legacy at the University of Georgia could be continiuing with the son of Mike Luckie, Lawson receiving an offer from UGA. He recaps what it means.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Named Top-10 LB by SIAA

The 2021 class of Linebackers is insanely deep. So, to make a Top-10 list from SI All American is an honor for Georgia commit, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

“We have a lot of talent. All of our quarterbacks are great leaders."

Warren Ericson spoke to the media Wednesday and spoke about his experience in the Sugar Bowl and what to expect from the offense this fall.

Brooks Austin

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams Drops Final Four

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams is an SI All-American Candidate and he's placed Georgia in his Final Four heading into his senior year at Ramsay High.

Brooks Austin

Lions Raving About Swift's Receiving Skills

Former Georgia running back, D'Andre Swift has left the folks in Detroit raving about his receiving skills already just a few days into training camp.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning Receives Contract Extension

Dan Lanning is one of the hottest coaching names on the defensive side of the football in the country. Wednesday he received a contract extension through 2022.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Kearis Jackson - 'We Have to Bring Our Own Energy'

Georgia's Kearis Jackson met with the media following Wednesday's fall camp practice and talked about the offense and playing in front of a reduced crowd.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football's Road to Atlanta - Arkansas Edition

Leading up to the 2020 season, Dawgs Daily on SI.com Lead Editor Brooks Austin and Recruiting Analyst Blayne Gilmer breakdown the Road to Atlanta.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Nakobe Dean Talks New Leadership Role, Students Return to Campus

Sophomore linebacker, Nakobe Dean has high expectations heading into his second season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He spoke with the media yesterday.

Brooks Austin