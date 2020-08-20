Imagine being a freshman at a high school in the North Georgia mountains and seeing a helicopter making a landing on your campus. That helicopter contains none other than Kirby Smart and he wants to talk to your coach about you as potentially being a quarterback at the University of Georgia nearly 4 years later. It seems like a made-up story, almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what happened for Gunner Stockton on January 31, 2019.

That's how much of a priority Stockton was for Georgia and just how early Kirby Smart and his staff identified his talents.

Those talents are now off to Columbia, South Carolina. Stockton announced today that he will be verbally committing to play for Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo at South Carolina.

It's really no surprise to us here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com. Stockton's high school coach, Jaybo Shaw is the brother of former South Carolina quarterback, Connor Shaw. The connections don't stop there either. Mike Bobo's father, George Bobo is actually the man that taught Gunner Stockton how to throw the football. There's an extreme connection to the South Carolina program.

It wasn't much of a surprise to the Georgia coaching staff either. From the moment Todd Monken stepped foot on campus, they placed their priority in Myles Morris who is now the starting quarterback at Pace Academy after transferring from Carrollton High School. Morris is a much different style of a prospect. He's a much more dynamic athlete, even though Stockton has done his fair share of running the football for Rabun County.

Stockton will face off with Georgia commit, Brock Vandagriff on September 11th in Rabun County.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.