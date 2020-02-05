Jackson Muschamp Commits to Georgia

Georgia has added another quarterback to their roster. 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp has committed to the Dawgs. Yes, it’s that Muschamp. Jackson resides in and played his high school ball in Columbia, South Carolina as he is the son of University of South Carolina Head Football Coach and former Georgia Bulldog Will Muschamp.

(First reported by Rusty Mansell of 247sports.com)

The commitment makes sense. Jackson has been on visits to UGA and of course, is familiar with the campus and city of Athens as it is the alma mater of his Father. Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp have a good relationship and have coached together in the past.

Jackson is a very good player in his own right. And he committed to Colorado State in Just a little over a week ago, now he's on his way to Athens to play in the same division as his old man. It appears he will join the University of Georgia as a walk-on, adding yet another talented arm into that quarterback room without taking away numbers in the 2020 class prior to tomorrow.

This now marks the 9th walk-on in the 2020 class alone. And the second walk-on in the class that is a 3-star that was a Division 1, Power-5 scholarship commit prior to flipping to Georgia. Kirby Smart and his staff have already started the fireworks just hours before the start of National Signing Day.

Jackson Muschamp was the high school teammate of 5-star, Jordan Burch who is currently committed to South Carolina and will sign his letter of intent tomorrow at Hammond high school with several other teammates.

