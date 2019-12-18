BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Jalen Kimber

Brent Wilson

The nation's #8 corner back (per 247sports) in the country, Jalen Kimber, has been committed since April of this year. Since then, he hasn't wavered on that decision. In fact, he has been counting down the days since he could officially become a bulldog.

Prior to any commitments or flips on Early National Signing Day, Kimber sits as the 8th highest commit for the Georgia Bulldogs, and fills a position of need. Kimber will have the opportunity to learn in year one and compete for a starting spot in year two.

The Texas-native has the prototypical defensive back frame, standing at 6'1 170 lbs. He also brings tons of athleticism to the table, posting a 4.44 forty-time at The Opening Finals this past July. And if that wasn't enough for you, check out his Opening Finals testing score of 140.01, which ranked in the 99th percentile among other athletes.

Not only is Kimber one of the best cornerbacks in the country, but he is also a team player. Read through the lines; Kimber is a great teammate. He's been inviting of many of the other pieces in the recruiting class because he wants to have talented guys around him.

What stands next for Jalen Kimber?

Now that Kimber is officially a bulldog, his next step is to become an early enrollee. That will give him leverage over other teammates to increase his position on the depth chart.

But before any of that, Kimber will follow through his commitment to play in the All-American Bowl. That will take place on January 4th at 12:00 EST. 

The next day, Kimber will head to Athens, Georgia and officially enroll at the University of Georgia.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

