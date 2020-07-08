What does Jamon Dumas-Johnson Brings to Georgia Football

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has committed to the University of Georgia. Today, we break down exactly what he adds to the class of 2021 for the Bulldogs.

At 6'2, 225 pounds, he's got ideal size and length for a modern inside linebacker. The days of playing around 235/240 pounds are long gone. In today's game, it's about being able to cover the 53.5 yards worth of field from sideline to sideline. He carries the weight exceptionally well and is as physically mature as any backer in the 2021 class. There's going to be some questions about whether or not he's nearing his physical peak already, but Scott Sinclair and that Georgia training staff will figure that out rather quickly.

There's going to be some people that think based on his length and size that he may get kicked to outside linebacker, but he's at home at the inside linebacker position. There are some things to clean up in terms of instincts and anticipation, but a lot of that won't take long with the right linebacker coach that can translate high-level information well like the one he now has in Glenn Schumann. He's going to be best served in the run game early on in his career, but his recovery speed will allow for him to be made useful in zone coverages as a linebacker.

Overall, I think he's a tad overlooked in the class of 2021, and considering Georgia hasn't signed an inside linebacker since Nakobe Dean, I think it's about time that they added one. Especially considering Monty Rice graduates following this year, and Nakobe Dean likely won't be a four-year player based on his draft grade following three years of high-quality film.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.