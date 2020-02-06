Jared Wilson De-Commits From Georgia

Georgia has lost their second former commit in the 2021 cycle today, as Jared Wilson joins Bralyn Oliver as rising seniors to both have committed only to change mind shortly thereafter.

Wilson is just a three-star recruit out of North Carolina, some were surprised by the commitment from Wilson just a handful of months ago. He was recruited heavily by former Georgia offensive line coach, Sam Pittman who is now obviously at Arkansas.

Sam Pittman has had continued to be a great recruiter even at the likes of Arkansas. Just yesterday on national signing day he finished out a Top-30 class and has proven time and again that he can at least get his foot in the door with top recruits.

As for Jared Wilson the player, flip on the tape and you see a guy that loves to finish blocks, a young man that's built like Solomon Kindley and plays like Cade Mays. He's played a lot of tackle for his high school team, but he projects to be a guard at the next level.

He's got heavy hands, sending shockwaves through defenders when he strikes. He's certainly more suitable for a run-heavy offense at this point in his career, and that's perfect for Georgia's situation.

Wilson's recruitment is now re-opened though in his statement he made via Twitter he did say that "Georgia still remains one of the top choices" to ultimately land his services.

This leaves David Daniel and Brock Vandagriff as the only commits in the 2021 class at this time. Though Smart and his staff have been heavily invested in the 2021 class as of late. This could change very soon.

