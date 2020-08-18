SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

What Does Javon Bullard Bring to Georgia Football?

Brooks Austin

Javon Bullard is the 13th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia, and the 8th from the state of Georgia. The Peach state product by way of Baldwin high school in Milledgeville, Georgia. 

So what does he bring to Georgia?

Here's our evaluation from the SI All-American Staff. As you will see, he's a player with an unlimited upside. One SEC staff member Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke to about Bullard stated, "He's a First Team Tape All-American." And he's never really been a camp guy. He's not someone that looks like an All-American in 7on7's or 1on1's, but when the pads come on, it's lights out. 

Frame: Compact and put together. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, though likely tops out around 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Impressive long speed; fluid strider in open field. Average burst. Good short-area quickness, though not especially clean in and out of cuts. Solid play strength. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Quick to make up ground on receivers after falling behind. Tracks ball well downfield; reads quarterback’s eyes. Shows good aerial body control as the ball arrives. Takes responsible angles in pursuit; will run down receivers from the opposite side of the field. Physical and aggressive in run support.

Polish: Sound tackler in open space; chops feet and shoots low. Inconsistent footwork, technique in one-on-one coverage. Needs to work on his backpedal, flipping hips.

Bottom Line: Bullard is raw, but possesses an enviable combination of size, speed, and body control for a cornerback. Must develop footwork to hold up on outside against Power-5 receivers. Projects as a surefire contributor in sub-packages, with starter potential.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fall Camp Position Battles, Who Wins 'Em?

Kirby Smart said there was going to be some hellacious position battles during fall camp for Georgia. So, which positions are they at, and who will likely win them?

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Football Will Open 2020 Football Season At Arkansas

The first game of the 2020 Georgia Football season has been announced, they will take on Arkansas on the road

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Javon Bullard Commits to Georgia Football

Javon Bullard has committed to play football for UGA. The defensive back from Milledgeville, Georgia is the 13th commitment in 2021, the 8th from Georgia.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Schedule Announced

Georgia's 2020 schedule has been announced in it's entirety for the 2020 football season. Here's the full slate and the key matchups ahead for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Schedule Announced

Georgia's 2020 schedule has been announced in it's entirety for the 2020 football season. Here's the full slate and the key matchups ahead for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays Denied Immediate Eligibility

According to a report, Cade Mays has been denied a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Brent Wilson

Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

Georgia begins their long awaited fall camp this week. Today, we rank Georgia's Top 5 players ahead of the start of fall camp.

Brent Wilson

by

Jonathan Williams

Zero Georgia Prospects in 2021 first-round Mock Draft

ESPN Draft Analyst, Todd McShay has released his latest first round NFL Mock Draft, and there's not a single Georgia Football player in the first 32 picks.

Jonathan Williams

by

ugacdawg

WATCH: Brock Bowers Talks Commitment

Recent Georgia commit, Brock Bowers sat down with Dawgs Daily to discuss why he chose Georgia and what he brings to the table for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

What is the ideal 2020 Georgia schedule?

Georgia football knows who its playing this season, but the Bulldogs don't know what order the opponents will be in.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin