What Does Javon Bullard Bring to Georgia Football?

Javon Bullard is the 13th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia, and the 8th from the state of Georgia. The Peach state product by way of Baldwin high school in Milledgeville, Georgia.

So what does he bring to Georgia?

Here's our evaluation from the SI All-American Staff. As you will see, he's a player with an unlimited upside. One SEC staff member Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke to about Bullard stated, "He's a First Team Tape All-American." And he's never really been a camp guy. He's not someone that looks like an All-American in 7on7's or 1on1's, but when the pads come on, it's lights out.

Frame: Compact and put together. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, though likely tops out around 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Impressive long speed; fluid strider in open field. Average burst. Good short-area quickness, though not especially clean in and out of cuts. Solid play strength. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Quick to make up ground on receivers after falling behind. Tracks ball well downfield; reads quarterback’s eyes. Shows good aerial body control as the ball arrives. Takes responsible angles in pursuit; will run down receivers from the opposite side of the field. Physical and aggressive in run support.

Polish: Sound tackler in open space; chops feet and shoots low. Inconsistent footwork, technique in one-on-one coverage. Needs to work on his backpedal, flipping hips.

Bottom Line: Bullard is raw, but possesses an enviable combination of size, speed, and body control for a cornerback. Must develop footwork to hold up on outside against Power-5 receivers. Projects as a surefire contributor in sub-packages, with starter potential.

