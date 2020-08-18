Javon Bullard Commits to Georgia Football

The University of Georgia has added another commitment to the class of 2021. The thirteenth commitment of the class is defensive back Javon Bullard who stars for Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Defensive back is a position group of need in the class of 2021. We've hammered home here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com how much talent Georgia is going to lose after the completion of this season. Richard LeCounte and DJ Daniel are out of eligibility and will graduate and Eric Stokes Jr. and Tyson Campbell can both put themselves in good positions for the draft with a solid year. This make the addition of an in-state talent such as Bullard all the more vital.

Bullard chose Georgia over NC State, South Carolina, and Tennessee most notably. The Baldwin Brave is a multi-faceted playmaker. For his high school team he is a dangerous deep threat at receiver and can do damage in the return game as well. More importantly for his future at Georgia, Bullard is listed as a cornerback primarily but has also played a fair amount of safety and at 6'0" 185 has the frame and athleticism to fill multiple roles in the Dawg 5-defensive back scheme. No matter his alignment pre-snap, one thing that is evident about Bullard is his enthusiasm for the game. Bullard also is not adverse to contact in the least and is a very sure tackler.

Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and Charlton Warren were all involved in the recruitment of Bullard. The Milledgeville native has described the relationship with the Georgia staff as a special one. In a previous interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Bullard said "Georgia is different man. When we get on the phone it's a lot of laughing and jokes. Talking a lot about life and not just football as compare to other schools. It feels like family. A lot of other places are just like 'we like you and have to get you up here' but Georgia is more in the lines of me fitting in the school and the culture."

Bullard now joins David Daniel, a 4-Star safety from Woodstock, Georgia, in the effort to reload on talent in the secondary. Georgia is also strongly in contention for and we would even go as far to say in the lead for safety Terrion Arnold and cornerback Nyland Green. The Dawgs are also in the final groups for top ranked JUCO player De'Jahn Warren and 4-Star cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by way of Savannah, Georgia, Kamari Lassiter. It would not be shocking to see more than one of these prospects commit this month. We at Dawgs Daily feel that at least three listed will commit to the 'G'.

