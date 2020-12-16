Javon Bullard Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Javon Bullard committed to the University of Georgia on August 17, 2020, and on early national signing day, Bullard signed his letter of intent.

"He's a tape All-American." That's what an SEC Staff member told Dawgs Daily on SI.com when cornerback Javon Bullard committed to the University of Georgia. He's never been the type of prospect that goes to camps.

So, here' what our staff with SI All-American thought of the tape:

Prospect: CB Javon Bullard

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 183 pounds

School: Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin

Committed to: Georgia

Frame: Compact and put together. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, though likely tops out around 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Impressive long speed; fluid strider in open field. Average burst. Good short-area quickness, though not especially clean in and out of cuts. Solid play strength. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Quick to make up ground on receivers after falling behind. Tracks ball well downfield; reads quarterback’s eyes. Shows good aerial body control as ball arrives. Takes responsible angles in pursuit; will run down receivers from opposite field. Physical and aggressive in run support.

Polish: Sound tackler in open space; chops feet and shoots low. Inconsistent footwork, technique in one-on-one coverage. Needs to work on backpedal, flipping hips.

Bottom Line: Bullard is raw, but possesses an enviable combination of size, speed and body control for a cornerback. Must develop footwork to hold up on outside against Power-5 receivers. Projects as surefire contributor in sub packages, with starter potential.

Player Comparison - Eric Stokes

