Jeremiah 'Scooby' Wiliams Final Four Includes Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Big Tim Keenan is not the only Georgia Football target at Ramsay High School in Birmingham Alabama. His teammate, Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams is an SI All-American in his own right, and he's being heavily pursued by Georgia. 

One source close to the situation told me that Williams reminds the Georgia coaching staff of a linebacker that played for Kirby Smart in Tuscaloosa, a guy by the name of CJ Mosely. He's 6'3, 220 pounds and is an incredible athlete. 

Willaims has narrowed down his list of schools to a Final Four today. Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, and Georgia have made the cut. 

With Glenn Schumann leading the way on the recruiting end of things you can guarantee that the Ramsay High product is receiving a heavy dose of contact from the Georgia staff. Both he and Keenan are being made rather high priorities at this point in the cycle. 

Georgia seems to be in great standing with Keenan but has some ground to make up on the likes of Auburn and Florida it seems for Scooby Williams. Keenan and Williams are extremely close, and if Georgia were to gain a commitment from Keenan on August 25th, things could change drastically in Williams' recruitment. 

Here's a bit of his SI All American Scouting Evaluation: 

Athleticism: ​Solid all-around athlete who plays with strength and toughness. Comfortable setting edges versus reach and base blocks with 1 or 2-hand punch. Has good range and works to maintain outside leverage to reach ball-carriers playside. Solid first-step quickness as a pass-rusher. Flashes good ability to clear hips and flatten when cornering and has excellent closing quickness.

Instincts: ​Times blitzes well with late declaration pre-snap when working off ball and stacked. Plays with solid eyes in zone coverage concepts. Can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage with solid break on ball. Alert to attack throwing arm when pursuing and finishing on passers. Alert to get mitts inside throwing lanes at the line of scrimmage.

Polish: ​Plays both as a stand-up edge and off-ball ‘backer. Has experience in the boundary and to the field. Flashes variation with his mitts via an inside long-arm stab, inside chop-and-club, rip, swim and also has a speed rush. Needs to sell his initial upfield rush better to set up his inside attacks. Is somewhat light in the pants and needs to add bulk to his frame.

Bottom Line: ​Williams plays with very good effort, along with good awareness and space production. He can hold his own underneath in zone coverage concepts in the passing game and also has a varied pass-rush toolbox. He isn’t overly long or massive, yet he has enough strength and toughness to factor. Williams fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.

