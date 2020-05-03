DawgsDaily
JJ Jones Releases His Final 5 Which Includes Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native JJ Jones has released his final five schools remaining in consideration in his recruitment. The University of Georgia made the cut along with Jones's home state school of South Carolina, a surging recruiting power North Carolina, the Mike Leach ran Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee.

Wide receiver is a position that Georgia has yet to secure a commitment from in the 2021 recruiting class. Jones is certainly a player that the Dawgs would love to fill that void as Coach Cortez Hankton and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken have been working hard to build a solid relationship with the 4-Star over the past few months. At 6'3" 195 pounds and 4.5 speed, Jones has the size to play on the outside and also the speed and route-running ability to slide into the slot and create mismatches on safeties and linebackers.

In a recent interview, Jones discussed the impact that Todd Monken's offensive philosophy is having on his recruitment. "Coach Monken has told me that they're looking to throw the ball more this season and get the receivers more involved, so that's something that a wide receiver dreams of" explained Jones. 

As one of the final five, Georgia is clearly in line to receive an official visit from Jones. That visit will likely carry a lot of weight in this process as the Bulldogs will have to impress the talented receiver and assure him of the direction of the offense in order to beat out the two Carolina schools for a commitment from Jones. Even on the heels of a bringing in a very talented crop of receivers in the 2020 recruiting class, the Dawgs figure to be looking to bring in three more in 2021 and JJ Jones would be a tremendous start.

JJ Jones Junior Year Highlights

