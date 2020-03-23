BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Jonathan Jefferson Commits To Georgia

Brooks Austin

Four-star defensive and Jonathan Jefferson has committed to the University of Georgia. 

Jonathan Jefferson is a defense of end out of Douglas County, Georgia. He started at defensive end for the last two seasons for the Tigers and has been on the Georgia radar for quite some time. 

He is the fourth commit in the 2021 class for the University of Georgia and joins David Daniel, Brock Vandagriff, and Marlin Dean as commits. 

Jefferson is the prototypical 3-4 defensive end. At 6'4 for 265 pounds, he can play the standard outside defense of position as well as move inside if need be. 

He’s been physically dominant at the high school level as a standard defensive end in a 4-3 defense and will translate well into the Georgia system. 

Jefferson joins Marlin Dean as the second defensive line prospect in the 2021 class. His playing style is reminiscent of Malik Herring. A bigger defensive end that could hold his own at the three-technique position if asked to do so. 

With all four commits in the 2021 class for Georgia coming from within the state lines this only reiterates our point that Kirby smart could be changing his narrative in terms of recruiting strategies. Though Georgia is in the top schools list for several of the nation's top out-of-state talents such as James Williams and Tony Grimes. 

Here's a look at Jefferson's highlights from the 2019 season: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Highlights of 2021 Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff is one of three current commits in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Here's a look at his highlights from his 2019 season.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Could Be A Two-Sport Standout at Georgia

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has elite speed. The wide receiver from Virginia is set on running track at the next level. Georgia has recently offered the dual-sport star.

BGilmer18

Georgia Basketball: How will Tom Crean fill the final spots in 2020 recruiting class?

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2020 class currently sits at 24th. Tom Crean has one scholarship left to allocate for next season. How will he fill that final spot?

Brent Wilson

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Profile

The NFL Draft is a month away and Jake Fromm is receiving his final evaluations. ESPN's NFL Draft department has finalized Jake Fromm's draft profile.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Four Former Bulldogs Selected in NFL Mock Draft

SI.com's Kevin Hanson has released his latest Three-Round NFL Mock Draft. Their are four former Bulldogs who have been selected. Find out where they land.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: TE Depth Chart Review

The Georgia offense has seen quite a lot of turnover, but no position more than tight end. We take a look at what the depth chart will likely look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2022 Athlete, Terian Williams II

Terian Williams II is wise beyond his years. The 2022 Athlete has several SEC offers and is looking to add plenty more. Get to know this in-state star.

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte Gaining Value Daily for Georgia

Amid the uncertainty of COVID-19, Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte are gaining value daily as leaders of the Georgia defense.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football: George Pickens Ranked Ninth Among Returning WRs

Georgia Pickens is one of the best wide receivers returning to action in college football this fall. ESPN's latest article has the Georgia WR ranked ninth.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

NFL Draft: An Inside Look at How Prospects are Dealing with COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, NFL prospects and scouts are having to resort to technology for pre draft workouts and visits.

BGilmer18