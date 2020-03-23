Jonathan Jefferson Commits To Georgia

Four-star defensive and Jonathan Jefferson has committed to the University of Georgia.

Jonathan Jefferson is a defense of end out of Douglas County, Georgia. He started at defensive end for the last two seasons for the Tigers and has been on the Georgia radar for quite some time.

He is the fourth commit in the 2021 class for the University of Georgia and joins David Daniel, Brock Vandagriff, and Marlin Dean as commits.

Jefferson is the prototypical 3-4 defensive end. At 6'4 for 265 pounds, he can play the standard outside defense of position as well as move inside if need be.

He’s been physically dominant at the high school level as a standard defensive end in a 4-3 defense and will translate well into the Georgia system.

Jefferson joins Marlin Dean as the second defensive line prospect in the 2021 class. His playing style is reminiscent of Malik Herring. A bigger defensive end that could hold his own at the three-technique position if asked to do so.

With all four commits in the 2021 class for Georgia coming from within the state lines this only reiterates our point that Kirby smart could be changing his narrative in terms of recruiting strategies. Though Georgia is in the top schools list for several of the nation's top out-of-state talents such as James Williams and Tony Grimes.

Here's a look at Jefferson's highlights from the 2019 season:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.