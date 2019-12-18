Jordan Burch Has Signed LOI to Play for South Carolina

The biggest question headed into early national signing day was where would Jordan Burch end up signing to play his college ball?

The nation's 5th ranked overall prospect, Burch is a dynamic athlete that did everything for his Hammond school football team. From playing defensive end to running back, and even splitting out and catching balls as a wide receiver.

All at 6'5 275 pounds. Simply put, the Good Lord doesn't make too many of these kinds of athletes. Especially at the high school level.

Today, Burch made his college plans known to the world as he signed his letter of intent to play at South Carolina.

Burch released a top-5 a few months back - Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, and Georgia.

The Columbia, South Carolina native has had one of the more silent recruitment processes that we have seen in recent memory. It was nearly impossible to get a word out of Burch and his family.

He will enter as a true freshman and immediately compete for playing time along that defensive line for South Carolina.

With Burch now in sealed up to South Carolina, Kirby will look to chase down the remaining top targets like Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington. Both of which we here at The Bulldog Maven feel strongly about.

