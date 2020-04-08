BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

2021 Cornerback Jordan Young Discusses His Recent Offer From Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Every year in major college football recruiting there are high school players that go under the radar. Maybe they aren't rated a 4 or 5-Star by recruiting services, or as the kids like to say on Twitter, they're getting slept on. Then, one day offers start rolling in and they don't stop. It feels like that will be the case with 2021 3-Star cornerback Jordan Young. The Tampa, Florida native for some reason seems to be undervalued by recruiting services despite holding offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and now Georgia.

Young's ranking and the opinions of some of the recruiting industry experts have not deterred a flood of activity from rolling in from major college programs during this time of coronavirus mitigation. In a recent interview, Young told the Bulldog Maven on SI.com, "It's definitely been active. With spring having been canceled, coaches have a lot more time on their hands to watch film and contact recruits, so there has definitely been a lot of talks with programs for sure."

The relationship between Young and Georgia extends back to last summer. "I visited there last summer. My 7 on 7 coach from here in Tampa took me up there for camp. I loved the facilities and the campus and enjoyed being up there. Then, about 2 weeks ago, Coach McGee hit me up, just checking on me, seeing how I'm doing and let me know they (Georgia) were interested in me. Then I recently posted me doing some one-on-ones on my Twitter, and Coach Smart liked it. Not too long after, I got a text and then there was a call and an offer and it just went from there."

It meant a lot to Young to see that Kirby Smart liked the videos of the work he was putting in on social media. "Coach Smart is an icon. I was honored to see that he took the time to pay attention to the work I was doing and then getting the offer was great," explained Young. Georgia is going to be prominently placed on the list of visit destinations for the surging defensive back prospect once everything gets back to normal in terms of the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting.

With all of the craziness and adjustments that have occurred during this pandemic that everyone is dealing with, Young has "no clue" about his timetable or when things will get narrowed down for him. However, there are two things that everyone should know. Jordan Young probably won't stay a 3-Star for long and Georgia is in the hunt for this emerging, hard-working talent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Fauci's Optimism is Great News for College Football

Director of NIAID since 1984, Dr. Fauci is optimistic that schools will reopen in the fall. Which is great news for college football fans.

Brooks Austin

Falcons GM, Thomas Dimitroff Expects Todd Gurley To Pass Physical

Former Georgia Bulldog, Todd Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons during NFL Free Agency and GM, Thomas Dimitroff expects him to pass his physical.

Brooks Austin

Sinclair Symposium: Georgia Football Strength Coach Continues to Inspire

Georgia Football Strength and Conditioning coach, Scott Sinclair has continued to inspire his players and thousands of others through his social media presence.

Garrett Shearman

Jake Fromm NFL Draft: A New Potential Landing Spot Has Emerged

Just where will Jake Fromm end up in the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, the vegas Over/Under is currently set at 60.5. We tell you why.

Brooks Austin

Greg McElroy Says Andrew Thomas is Top Tackle in NFL Draft

Greg McElroy pegged former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas as the top tackle to take in the NFL draft.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Signee, Chad Lindberg Grinds the Tape

Georgia football signee and 4-star offensive tackle, Chad Lindberg joined us to grind the tape. He goes over his highlights from last season and talks UGA.

Brooks Austin

Cody Brown: The Powerful Back Discusses His Recruitment and Georgia Football

Cody Brown is one of the most sought after recruits in the country. Georgia is recruiting him hard daily and could be part of a package of Peach State players.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967

2022 ATH Gentry Williams Talks Offer From Georgia Football

Gentry Williams is an electrifying two way player in 2022. Georgia has recently offered the DB/QB/WR and he talks about what it meant to hear from UGA.

BGilmer18

NFL All-Decade Team: Georgia Football Alumnus, Geno Atkins Makes List

The NFL has released its All-Decade team and among the nominees is former Georgia Football player, Geno Atkins.

Garrett Shearman

Jamie Newman and Former Georgia QB, Justin Fields Working Out Together

Without being able to be on campus for workouts due to the coronavirus, Georgia QB, Jamie Newman is working out with Justin Fields and Quincy Avery.

Brooks Austin