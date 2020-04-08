2021 Cornerback Jordan Young Discusses His Recent Offer From Georgia Football

Every year in major college football recruiting there are high school players that go under the radar. Maybe they aren't rated a 4 or 5-Star by recruiting services, or as the kids like to say on Twitter, they're getting slept on. Then, one day offers start rolling in and they don't stop. It feels like that will be the case with 2021 3-Star cornerback Jordan Young. The Tampa, Florida native for some reason seems to be undervalued by recruiting services despite holding offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and now Georgia.

Young's ranking and the opinions of some of the recruiting industry experts have not deterred a flood of activity from rolling in from major college programs during this time of coronavirus mitigation. In a recent interview, Young told the Bulldog Maven on SI.com, "It's definitely been active. With spring having been canceled, coaches have a lot more time on their hands to watch film and contact recruits, so there has definitely been a lot of talks with programs for sure."

The relationship between Young and Georgia extends back to last summer. "I visited there last summer. My 7 on 7 coach from here in Tampa took me up there for camp. I loved the facilities and the campus and enjoyed being up there. Then, about 2 weeks ago, Coach McGee hit me up, just checking on me, seeing how I'm doing and let me know they (Georgia) were interested in me. Then I recently posted me doing some one-on-ones on my Twitter, and Coach Smart liked it. Not too long after, I got a text and then there was a call and an offer and it just went from there."

It meant a lot to Young to see that Kirby Smart liked the videos of the work he was putting in on social media. "Coach Smart is an icon. I was honored to see that he took the time to pay attention to the work I was doing and then getting the offer was great," explained Young. Georgia is going to be prominently placed on the list of visit destinations for the surging defensive back prospect once everything gets back to normal in terms of the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting.

With all of the craziness and adjustments that have occurred during this pandemic that everyone is dealing with, Young has "no clue" about his timetable or when things will get narrowed down for him. However, there are two things that everyone should know. Jordan Young probably won't stay a 3-Star for long and Georgia is in the hunt for this emerging, hard-working talent.

