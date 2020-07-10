Joshua White: The Mammoth 2022 DE Talks Georgia Football

Joshua White has made a name for himself at Columbia High School in Decatur, Georgia. After starring for the Eagles of Columbia alongside 2020 UGA signee, Nazir Stackhouse, White has decided to make the move over to the perennial GHSA powerhouse program Cedar Grove.

The Saints are already a force to be reckoned with year in and year out and now add this monster defensive end, 6'5" 255 pounds, alongside major Georgia target Christen Miller and well, it's almost unfair. Dawgs Daily on SI.com recently caught up with the new addition to the multi-time state champions to talk about his offer from the Georgia Bulldogs and the relationship he's building with Tray Scott.

At the beginning of the conversation, White indicated that he's been trying to glean the positive from the discouraging situation that is is COVID-19. "Honestly, with no school for a while now, I've had more time to train and work on my game. I've decided to take advantage of this time and make it a positive for me by the way I work and train every day. It overall hasn't effected me that bad" said White.

The training regimen wasn't the only thing that rising star defensive end was positive about. White is very excited about the direction his recruitment has taken lately. "It's been cool, good. I've gotten more buzz from the coaches during the Coronavirus time and them not having practice. They can't call me, so I get word from my coach and try to reach out to everybody. It's been good" explained White.

Specifically with Georgia, White received his offer from the Dawgs on February 18th of this year. However, his relationship with his main recruiter at UGA goes back to his freshman year when Scott saw White working at a camp. "Tray Scott, me and Coach Scott have a great relationship! We had a workout session there (in Athens) and he took me under his wing and taught me the stuff that he teaches his players. He's a lot of the reason as to why I play the way that I do" said White.

As mentioned before, White is very close to his new Cedar Grove teammate and fellow Georgia target Christen Miller. In fact, White mentioned, "We (Joshua and Christen) are like brothers. A lot of times when one of us talks to Coach Scott we will call him together. It's just great to have someone going through the same process as you and great to talk to a man like Coach Scott that asks you about everything away from football first and sees how you're doing as a person and what your mindset is. It means a lot."

Joshua also has had some close range insight into the various aspects of a major recruitment with 2020 Georgia signee Nazir Stackhouse being a former teammate of his at Columbia. White said that Stackhouse taught him, "it's not all just about football. You have to take into account what kind of school you'll be going to. Football doesn't last forever and it's important to be prepared for life after it. So I learned that from him and he says Georgia is great with that."

White is very impressed with UGA and both he and Christen Miller are high on the program and, according to White, planning on going to a lot of the same visits when those are possible again. Also, the two would really like to play together at the next level.

As a prospect himself, White has tremendous length and size. He has the athleticism to be versatile along the defensive front. White pursues the ball relentlessly and does a good job of setting the edge versus the run. The talented defensive end will have an ever larger platform to showcase his skills at Cedar Grove and in addition to the home-state UGA offer, White also holds offers from legendary programs such as Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.