JT Daniels Transfers to Georgia

BGilmer18

In a surprising turn of events, a former five-star recruit has been added to the quarterback room at Georgia. Former University of Southern California quarterback JT Daniels has declared that he's transferred to Athens.

In the class of 2018, Daniels was the No. 2 ranked pro-style signal caller in the country and being a Santa Ana, Calif. native, he was a Trojan all the way. The alumni of famed Mater Dei High School played 11 games for USC in 2018 as a true freshman. That season, he posted a completion percentage of 59.5%, completing 216 of his 363 attempts for 2,672 yards. Daniels finished the campaign with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on his record.

Daniels only appeared in one game in 2019—the Trojans' opener—before an injury ended his season. USC came out of that game with the win versus Fresno State, but its then-true sophomore quarterback suffered a knee injury in which he tore both his ACL and meniscus. That was the last action that Daniels would ever see for the Trojans as he entered the transfer portal on April 16 of this year.

Kirby Smart is not hesitant to stockpile talent in a quarterback room; that has been proven during his tenure with the Dawgs. However, with Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and D'Wan Mathis already on the roster, and Brock Vandagriff committed to Georgia in the class of 2021, it will be interesting to see how the personnel shakes out going forward.

One thing is for sure: A talented player is being added to the squad in the Classic City.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Wow. That’s all I can say. Wow

