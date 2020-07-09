DawgsDaily
JUCO Prospect, Keyshawn Cobb: Interest from Georgia Football, Other SEC Schools

Brooks Austin

The Georgia football staff is no stranger to the likes of the Junior College ranks. Jermaine Johnson, DJ Daniel, Tramel Walthour, Stetson Bennett, Devonte Wyatt, and D'Marcus Hayes have all joined the UGA roster by way of the junior college route since Kirby Smart has arrived in Athens. 

And for the most part, the overwhelming majority of them have contributed and have had success on the football field for Georgia. 

Keyshawn Cobb could be the next name added to that list. He's currently enrolled at Northeast Mississippi Community College and is a pre-season All American. At just 18 years old, despite having already played a year of JUCO football, he will likely have three years of eligibility wherever he lands. 

I first learned about him through Oliver Davis, a well-known defensive backs trainer here in the Atlanta area. Davis works with numerous NFL cornerbacks from AJ Bouye down to 2020 NFL draft pick, Kindle Vidor out of Georgia Southern. 

And with NFL corners, come NFL wide receivers to the workouts to get their work in against elite defensive back talents. Keyshawn Cobb was thrown in the mix with these NFL talents this summer and has more than held his own. 

He's already received interest from several SEC schools such as South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida, and Auburn, but there's a serious connection to the Georgia program. 

Cobb graduated from Peach County high school before heading off to junior college, and he's cousins with Georgia wide receiver, Kearis Jackson. There were also former Georgia football standouts at the above-shown workout and Dawgs Daily can confirm that the Georgia staff is well aware of this talented young football player. 

Don't be surprised when you hear this name moving forward. As Oliver Davis says, "He's a diamond in the rough." 

And diamonds like this don't go unnoticed for long. 

