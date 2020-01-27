Justin Benton, 2023 Defensive End, Discusses Offer from Georgia

Justin Benton knew from the first day he stepped on campus at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia that he had something to prove. Benton had a desire early on in life to play football and play it at a high level. This, for Benton, meant that even as an incoming Freshman, he did not want to settle for the JV team. The goal was to be on the Varsity and start on the Varsity.

A lot of hard work and determination, coupled with great God-given size and ability allowed Justin to do just that and not only play and start for Newton but do so in impressive fashion. Benton has the DNA of big-time football coursing through his veins as his Father Philip Benton was a Georgia Bulldog linebacker from 1992 to 1995.

Even with the stellar Freshman season and the high expectations for himself, Justin was still humbled to receive a scholarship offer from Georgia. Benton described the January 23rd offer from the Dawgs on social media as one from his "Dream School" Bulldog Maven recently caught up with the rising Sophomore sensation that night to discuss his recruitment and more.

Q: Can you describe your Freshman season at Newton and what it was like being able to earn your role on the Varsity in a big-time program at such a young age?

"This past season it was great. The Seniors really paved the way. We were all about team and not about ourselves, that is why we went as far as we did. It (the team's results) was better than the year before. For me, it was all about competing. Competing to get a spot on the Varsity. I came in with the mindset that I wanted to be on Varsity, not on JV. I wanted to compete at the highest level. Competing is what I do, I love it."

Q: Well compete you did, and it garnered the attention of lots of big-time programs. Even with that competitive desire, could you have expect such big-time offers so soon?

"Well, today has just been a wonderful day. I prayed for this. God really fulfilled my prayers. I've been working for this since I was four years old and with my dad coming from a football background, having played at the University of Georgia, he actually played with Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp, so he really paved the way for me. He trained me a lot and yeah honestly I saw this in my future."

Q: You mentioned on Twitter that the offer from Georgia was one from your "Dream School". What was that like once the call came and you knew you had the UGA offer?

"Oh my! I was so happy and thankful. I just felt so blessed. I wanted to call my Dad and tell him because he's been such a big influence on me throughout the journey. I wanted to call my Mom, everybody that helped me get to this point I just wanted to thank them. I just was very happy and blessed."

Q: Who has been your main contact at Georgia?

"Well most of the contact has been to my coach. This past summer though I worked out with Coach Tray Scott, the DLine Coach at Georgia. I had a really great time with that and Kirby Smart was there at one point for three days staright and I think he had his eye of me during that time. Then I was working with our Senior group, the "bulldog group". So, that plus my film is probably how they know the most about me."

Q: Your Dad went to Georgia, but recruiting has changed a lot since then. You have several highly recruited teammates. Are you getting any advice from those guys about this process?

"Yes, sir. They just tell me to stay focused and keep grinding. That's a big part of my game. Ever since the season end, I've been grinding and trying to get better. I'm trying to get bigger, stronger, faster and most importantly keeping God first!"

Q: Watching your film, I've seen you with your hand in the dirt as a true defensive end and also as a stand up outside backer, pass rusher type. Do you have a preference on where you would like to play going forward?

"Well me, I like outside (linebacker). I like rushing from the outside. I think I'm a very productive pass rusher from there. But, wherever any college wants and needs me to play at, that's where I'll play at, whether it's with my hand down or standing up."

Q: Immediately after the offer from Georgia, another program coached by one of your Dad's old teammate in South Carolina offers. What was it like getting another offer like that to make it two SEC offers on the same day?

"I was happy. I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to get those offers in the same day and once again I was thankful. I wanted to make sure to thank everyone who helped me to get there."

Q: What do you anticipate your recruitment looking like this spring and summer heading into your Sophomore year?