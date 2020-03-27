Kamar Wilcoxson De-Commits From Florida Gators

Longtime Florida commit Kamar Wilcoxson has sent shock waves through the recruitment world by decommitting from the Gators, once again.

Wilcoxson is a 4-Star cornerback who attends IMG Academy. Kamar committed to Florida when he was just 15 years old and has done quite a bit of recruiting of his own for the Gators. Several times a week over the past several months the highly talented defensive back would post to other high profile Gator target, enticing them to join him in Gainesville. In fact, Kamar told SI All-American's John Garcia that he was, "solid in his commitment."

However, after a few cryptic tweets two nights ago, it seemed that Kamar Wilcoxson could be dropping some recruiting news soon, and he did just that today by de-committing from Florida for the second time

Things have changed and this could be a good sign for the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilcoxson is a Georgia native and has a strong connection with UGA Defensive Back Coach Charleton Warren. In an interview earlier this year with the Bulldog Maven's Brooks Austin, Kamar said of Warren, "I mean Coach Warren was the coach I originally committed to at Florida. So that's my guy! Yeah, that's my dawg! Since I was a Freshman. I rock with him so much, because he was the first coach to believe in me. That was my first offer."

As for what went might have gone wrong with Wilcoxson and the Gators, he told John Garcia Jr. the following last month:

Florida is really not even recruiting me anymore. We check-in, talk, like a family type thing. It's passed recruiting and football right now. I've been up there so many times, I've gotten comfortable there. So now when I go it's like I go to school there, basically.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.