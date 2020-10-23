SI.com
Skills Kamari Lassiter Brings to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia football has placed a major emphasis on recruiting defense  and the 2021 class is no different. 

Georgia has placed a priority during this recruiting cycle on two primary positions on the defense. After not signing a linebacker in the 2020 class, Georgia already has Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the fold and is still pursuing Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. 

In addition, with Richard LeCounte, Mark Webb, Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel all potentially leaving after the conclusion of the 2020 season, defensive back is a spot where Georgia needs to finish strong in the 2021 recruiting class. 

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter's commitment Thursday evening places Georgia one step closer to filling those potential voids in the near future. 

Here's what our team at SI All-American had to say about the All-America candidate out of Tuscaloosa, Ala. 

Frame: Long-limbed prospect with room to add needed weight on the collegiate level. Plays bigger than he is.

Athleticism: Very physical football player with great hips and an ability to stop and leap immediately. He’s got great play strength and recovery speed. He’s not a measurables player, but the tape says he’s a better athlete in pads than in shorts at a camp.

Instincts: He takes his knowledge and experience as a great route-runner and translates that into playing with anticipation as a defensive back. Once he makes a play, he has a nose for the end zone. He can track the football as a wideout as well.

Polish: Technique is excellent as a defensive back, so apart from working on the athlete physically, there’s not much that will have to be cleaned up. He’s going to project into the slot due to his physicality and willingness to add on in the run game.

Bottom Line: Players like Lassiter are invaluable in the modern game of college and professional football. Players with the ability to tackle, cover, and make a play on the ball find a fit regardless of scheme. He’s a player that is much better than national opinion suggests.

