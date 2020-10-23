The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart has been a juggernaut in recruiting, but they don't always start off hot. Smart has done some serious closing over the final few months to finish atop the recruiting rankings in the last several classes.

In 2020, Smart's class was able to flip wide receiver Jermaine Burton from LSU, and finished on the final national signing day by adding offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger to take the No. 1 spot on the SI All-American class rankings.

Now, in 2021, with programs like Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida all with 21 or more commits, Georgia, with just 16 commits before Thursday evening, is planning to finish strong yet again.

The last push begins with cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who becomes the 17th commitment for the Bulldogs.

Lassiter plays at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and chose UGA over programs like Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech. Though Lassiter played his high-school football in the back yard of Bryant Denny Stadium, he grew up in Georgia.

"I do go to school in Tuscaloosa, but no sir, it won't be. I'm originally from Georgia," Lassiter said when asked if it would be difficult for Georgia to pull him away from Alabama and Auburn during a recent interview with Dawgs Daily. Those words proved to be true.

As for what type of corner Lassiter is, he enjoys playing man-to-man coverage.

He said, "My favorite coverage is man coverage. Press man! I enjoy messing with people's minds, talking a little trash, and baiting quarterbacks is great. That's my favorite part is baiting the quarterback."

That enjoyment for man-to-man coverage is beneficial for any corner in the SEC, but especially one planning to attend Georgia. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Smart are quite fond of leaving their cornerbacks on an island even against some of the nation's best wide receivers.

Lassiter is also a star in the classroom. He intends to enroll in the engineering department at UGA to become either a mechanical or chemical engineer.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.