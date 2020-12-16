Kamari Lassiter Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Kamari Lassiter committed to the University of Georgia on Oct. 22, 2020, and on early national signing day, Lassiter signed his letter of intent.

Georgia has continually stacked the defensive backs room since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart in December of 2015. The class of 2021 will be no different. Kamari Lassiter is a prospect that chose Georgia over Clemson and Auburn all while going to high school in Tuscaloosa.

He's a versatile defender that will help cushion the potential losses that Georgia is preparing to have from the defensive back depth chart following the 2020 season.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Lassiter:

Prospect: Kamari Lassiter

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds

School: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian

Frame: Long-limbed prospect with room to add needed weight on the collegiate level. Plays bigger than he is.



Athleticism: Really physical football player with great hips and an ability to stop and leap immediately. He’s got great play strength and recovery speed. He’s not a measurables player, but the tape says he’s a better athlete in pads than in shorts at a camp.

Instincts: He takes his knowledge and experience as a great route runner and translates that into playing with anticipation as a defensive back. Once he makes a play, he has a nose for the end zone. He can also track the football like a wideout.

Polish: The technique is excellent as a defensive back, so apart from working on the athlete physically, there’s not much that will have to be cleaned up. He could project to the slot due to his physicality and willingness to add on in the run game.

Bottom Line: Players like Lassiter are invaluable in the modern game of college and professional football. Players with the ability to tackle, cover and make a play on the ball find a fit regardless of scheme. He’s a player that is much better than national opinion suggests.

Player Comparison: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

