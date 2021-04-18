Is Kamari Wilson Georgia’s Next Commit?

Kamari Wilson's Instagram may indicate that he will be the next recruit to join Georgia's 2022 class

March was a great month for Georgia recruiting as the Dawgs closed out the month with four new commits in less than a week. This string of success left Bulldog fans with just one question, who is next?

The announcement of the return of recruiting visits was expected to cool off recruiting until they began in June. Still, this past week there has been smoke that the nation’s top-ranked safety prospect, Kamari Wilson, may lean towards the Dawgs.

Wilson had postponed his April 1st, 2021 commitment date until later this year. However, a recent update to Wilson’s Instagram may validate those rumors that he may be committing to Georgia.

Kamari Wilson’s Instagram page now includes UGA COMMITTEE as a part of his bio.

Wilson would be a solid addition to the 2022 Georgia class. Listed at 6’1” 195 pounds, the nation’s number one safety prospect would be the latest IMG player to go to Georgia. Wilson is an SI All-American candidate as well as a member of the upcoming SI99. He’s one of the best players in the country and would currently be the highest-rated player in Georgia’s loaded 2022 Class. The 2022 Georgia class is already the highest-ranked class in the country, and Wilson’s commitment would help them expand their lead over second-ranked Ohio St.

While we don’t know that Wilson has officially committed, this should be good news for Georgia fans. Defensive back recruits are a priority for Georgia in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs are thin at that position going into this season, and their two starting safeties will be draft-eligible next year. Getting the class’s best safety in the fold would be a major win for the Bulldogs.

