Kendall Milton: Get to Know the Next Great Back for the Georgia Bulldogs

Kendall Milton makes it official.

Kendall went public with his commitment to the University of Georgia all the way back in July. Today, he made it official. Music to the ears of Dawgnation.

What he brings:

If you turn on the film even the untrained eye can see right away what Kendall brings to the football field. His rare combination of skill pops in every clip. He brings an SEC body that is already built for action and skill set to match. Size, speed, agility, balance, and vision are terms that get used over and over by experts. His tool bag is huge but it's who he is that might be his greatest asset.

Who is Kendall Milton?

The Milton household is rooted in faith, family, perseverance, and an all-around love for humanity. You can hear it when Kendall speaks. He talks about dedication and hard work rather than the long list of accolades he has achieved in his young life.

You also see it in his actions. For example, when a child within Kendall's community was severely injured in a prank, Kendall's heart was drawn to help. In any way he could. Kendall went straight to the source, visiting the young man in the hospital to assure the child that he had his love and support. From pictures, you could see in the child's eyes, just how much that visit mattered. When speaking of Kendall, his high school football coach may have said it best.

"This young man is special because of who he is, not what he does. This young man is a special young man because he has a tremendous heart".

"He is going to do amazing things athletically. But I also think he's going to do amazing things when it comes to being a man, when it comes to being one day a husband, when it comes to being one day a father. He's a special human being."

Kendall embodies the family first atmosphere that Kirby Smart, Dell McGee, and the UGA football staff work so hard to provide. A path laid out by Kendall's parents Chris and Carla Milton and brother Ka'Lonn. A true family and team effort.

Kendall's spoke to the Bulldog Maven about what it means for he and his family to be apart of the Georgia Bulldog nation:

"Simply put, it proves that hard work pays off. Hours of hard work and sacrifice do have a result, you just have to be willing to be patient until YOUR time."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Kendall