Georgia's identity is built on the line of scrimmage. Under Kirby Smart's leadership, UGA has recruited and developed offensive line talent more than almost any other school in the country. Kirby Smart's relentless pursuit of talent is a major reason why.

Georgia's headman is back on the road. This time, to take a look at several top offensive line targets.

Parkview (Ga.) is set to be a major stomping ground in the next few years for UGA. In the 2024 class, the Bulldogs are in hot pursuit of superstar athlete Mike Matthews. In 2025, UGA has an offer out to elite C prospect Cortez Smith. UGA is also an early factor for elite 2026 DB Zelus Hicks.

Cortez Smith has emerged as a major target for Georgia on the offensive line. For a younger prospect, he has played a lot of football. By the looks of it, he could emerge as one of the best pure centers in the 2025 class, if not the best. UGA was the first school to offer and should be a major factor until the end.

Grayson (Ga.) is home to several Georgia targets, especially in the 2024 class. Waltclaire Flynn Jr, ranked as a top 10 IOL prospect nationally according to 247Sports, is one of the headliners. Michigan, Penn State, Georgia Tech, LSU, and numerous other P5 programs are involved with Flynn. 2025 OL Bryce Hudson is another intriguing prospect out of Grayson. No offers yet, but the 6'5 center has generated some buzz out of Gwinnett County.

Centennial (Ga.) is home to one of Georgia's major targets in the 2024 class, Daniel Calhoun. UGA has been involved with Calhoun for a while and is viewed in the industry as the team to beat. It won't be without competition though as Alabama is also battling. Calhoun stands at 6'6 350 and is a special athlete.

Kirby Smart settled on Westlake (Ga.) presumably to take a look at 2025 OL Juan Gaston. At 6'7 330, Gaston is a massive prospect that has been generating some buzz since the eighth grade. He is finally starting to blow up on the trail, picking up recent offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, and LSU.