2021 Recruiting: 5-star Korey Foreman Decommits from Clemson

Brent Wilson

Five-star defensive end, Korey Foreman has recently decommitted from Clemson University. Foreman is the number one defensive end in the 2021 class out of California, and is now back on the open market for schools to recruit him. 

Alabama, USC, Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, and LSU are among the teams that he has set to choose from. 

Clemson is expected to still be in the race for the California-prospect that famously got a tiger tattooed on his forearm this spring. 

According to Grace Raynor of the athletic, distance was the main contributing factor to Foreman re-opening his recruitment process which has led people in the industry to believe that USC is the front runner for the five star defense end.   

Foreman is expected to take all of his official visit whenever the coronavirus restrictions are loosened on the recruitment process.

Foreman is the number one overall player in the 2021 class per 247sports composite rankings. 

With reports of distance being the contributing factor to his the commitment, it’s unlikely that Georgia will end up landing Foreman, but Kirby Smart and his staff should not be counted out in this race just yet. They will likely make a strong push for the 5-star prospect. 

In fact, former 5-star cornerback and soon to be enrollee, Kelee Ringo looks to be recruiting Korey Foreman. Ringo, like Foreman, is also from the west coast. Ringo recently commented on an Instagram post about a rumor of Foreman decommitting by saying "come on over, bro" via Instagram.

brent.wilson