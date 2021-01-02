Korey Foreman Makes College Decision

Korey Foreman, SI All American's No. 4 overall prospect, and Saturday he committed to the University of Southern California.

Korey Foreman, SI All American's No. 4 overall prospect, and Saturday he committed to the University of Southern California. He chose USC over Georgia, LSU, Arizona State, and Clemson.

He initially committed to Clemson in January but decided to re-open his recruitment a mere three months later.

Foreman is a "can't miss" recruit. He is a developed 6-4, 240 lbs. He is way more athletic than a guy his size has any business being and his frame could support even more mass. Strength? He's got that too, he regularly puts opposing offensive linemen on their butts.

There are plenty of other large freak athletes out there, what separates Foreman from the rest is his football IQ. He could contribute to a lot of D1 programs right now because he has the instincts and fundamentals to get the most out of his physical traits. Here's the bottom line on Foreman from SI All American.

Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.

Foreman staying home and committing to USC is by far their biggest recruiting win in recent memory. He's instantly a plug and play type of football player for the Trojans and will provide some momentum with local California kids if he can attend USC and continue to have success leading up to his inevitable departure for the NFL.