Korey Foreman is the top overall prospect in the class of 2021. Today, the former Clemson commit, announced the top seven schools and programs remaining in his very high profile recruitment. The University of Georgia has made the cut along with USC, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Howard, and Alabama.

Since his decommitment from Clemson in late April, Georgia has worked hard to put themselves in contention to land Foreman. Important to note here that Foreman has been on campus, which is huge. In recent interviews with various media outlets, Foreman has talked about the great impression that Athens made on him and how he actually came close to committing to Georgia before he committed to Clemson.

It appears that more visits to Athens are in the works once the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted and that is great news for Georgia. The Dawgs have missed out of some major targets recently in Tony Grimes, Dallas Turner, and Romello Brinson. Getting those prospects another visit or two on campus could've helped make a difference. Truthfully, it still might as we at Dawgs Daily expect there to be quite a bit of volatility when it comes to commitments made during the pandemic.

As a prospect, Foreman is a man amongst boys. He's as close you'll see to an NFL ready body in high school. At 6'4" 265, Foreman has the ability to split double teams with quickness and to overpower blockers in between him and the ball carrier, or quarterback. The punch, or strike, that the talented edge defender possesses when engaging and subsequently shedding offensive linemen and tight ends is impressive. Foreman has the athleticism to play as a stand up edge rusher and defender and also the size and strength to play with his hand in the dirt. Foreman has also expressed admiration for how Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning utilize their edge defenders and been very complementary of UGA's Nolan Smith.

Ultimately, USC is going to be the team to beat, as of now, with the proximity to home and the restrictions on travel and on-campus recruiting working in the favor of the Trojans. Future visits to Athens, if and when those take place, will be key in Foreman's chances of landing with the Bulldogs.

