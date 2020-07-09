DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Korey Foreman Announces Top 7, Includes Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Korey Foreman is the top overall prospect in the class of 2021. Today, the former Clemson commit, announced the top seven schools and programs remaining in his very high profile recruitment. The University of Georgia has made the cut along with USC, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Howard, and Alabama.

Since his decommitment from Clemson in late April, Georgia has worked hard to put themselves in contention to land Foreman. Important to note here that Foreman has been on campus, which is huge. In recent interviews with various media outlets, Foreman has talked about the great impression that Athens made on him and how he actually came close to committing to Georgia before he committed to Clemson.

It appears that more visits to Athens are in the works once the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted and that is great news for Georgia. The Dawgs have missed out of some major targets recently in Tony Grimes, Dallas Turner, and Romello Brinson. Getting those prospects another visit or two on campus could've helped make a difference. Truthfully, it still might as we at Dawgs Daily expect there to be quite a bit of volatility when it comes to commitments made during the pandemic.

As a prospect, Foreman is a man amongst boys. He's as close you'll see to an NFL ready body in high school. At 6'4" 265, Foreman has the ability to split double teams with quickness and to overpower blockers in between him and the ball carrier, or quarterback. The punch, or strike, that the talented edge defender possesses when engaging and subsequently shedding offensive linemen and tight ends is impressive.  Foreman has the athleticism to play as a stand up edge rusher and defender and also the size and strength to play with his hand in the dirt. Foreman has also expressed admiration for how Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning utilize their edge defenders and been very complementary of UGA's Nolan Smith.

Ultimately, USC is going to be the team to beat, as of now, with the proximity to home and the restrictions on travel and on-campus recruiting working in the favor of the Trojans. Future visits to Athens, if and when those take place, will be key in Foreman's chances of landing with the Bulldogs.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Love that Howard made the list here. I just wonder if they have a legit shot

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has made his college decision

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a physical and highly coveted 2021 linebacker, has committed to Georgia and has bolstered the 2021 recruiting class of the Bulldogs.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

A Look Ahead To 2022 - Commitments Pending?

COVID-19 has brought sports action to a stop. However, college football recruiting never stops. Georgia is making some moves in a talented 2022 class.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Mapping Out the Freshman Role for K.D. Johnson

Georgia's top recruit in the 2020 recruiting class has made it to Athens. Today, we take a look at the role he could play as a freshman.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

What does Jamon Dumas-Johnson Brings to Georgia Football

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has committed to the University of Georgia. Here's what the linebacker from Maryland brings to the 2021 Georgia football class.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Georgia Football Commit, Jamon Dumas-Johnson Highlights

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has committed to the University of Georgia. Watch his highlights here as we give you the full film breakdown.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Could Open the Season With Alabama on the Road

The world of college football is at a standstill, though one of the most anticipated games between Alabama and Georgia could be the season opener.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

"Title of Linebacker U Belongs to Georgia and It's Not Even Close"

NFL.com continues it's NFL Pipeline to the Pros series with the Linebacker position and the top school for Georgia, and it wasn't exactly close.

Brooks Austin

What College Football in the Spring Looks Like

The idea of the college football season taking place in the spring looks more and more likely considering the shaky ground we are on currently.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte Unanimous 1st Team Selection by SI Publishers

The Sports Illustrated teamsite publishers have all voted on the 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team and below are the results.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Second Year Tackles in McClendon and Truss vs 5-star Freshman

There's going to be a massive position battle when things return to normal in Athen between Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, and Broderick Jones

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson