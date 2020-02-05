BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Ladd McConkey Signs With Georgia

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey can flat out play ball. The North Murray High School star player did just about everything for the Mountaineers during his high school career. McConkey played receiver, quarterback, defensive back, and was a weapon in the return game. He showed big-time playmaking ability in all of those roles and the impressive performance drew the attention of Power 5 programs late in the 2020 3-Star Athlete's recruitment. 

Today, he's made things official and has signed with The University of Georgia to play football. 

Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia offered the Northwest Georgia native a few weeks back and since then, his recruitment picked up a tremendous amount of momentum including an offer from Vandy within twenty-four hours of Georgia. 

Oddly enough, McConkey grew up a Tennessee Volunteer fan and yet, an offer from the school in Knoxville never arrived. McConkey signed with Georgia today and it was announced via Georgia Football's Twitter.

The addition of a space creator such as McConkey was vital in the system that Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner will be attempting to implement in Athens. 

It's something the now Georgia signee told us about in an interview on The Bulldog Maven: 

"Yeah, they kind of talk to me about his past and where he's been at, and how he has had great success throwing the ball and throwing it a lot. So yes, we talked a lot about him and then they just hired Buster Faulkner as well. He has had a lot of success at his previous schools as well, being able to spread it out and throw it around and letting guys so make plays in space."

They need guys to go and make plays in space and that is exactly what McConkey is.

McConkey told our very own, Blayne Gilmer, exactly the type of player, and person that the Georgia coaching staff would be getting in McConkey: 

"He (Coach Smart) was sitting there explaining everything to me, saying how he wanted guys with high character that he wouldn't have to worry about skipping class or making bad decisions, good athletes that he could rely on and that's what he saw me as. It was definitely an awesome experience."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
dawgfan623
dawgfan623

Dude is a bonafide playmaker. Munkin will use him like Edelman or Welker and he will shred defenses with his ability to get open, especially from the slot when he will have 3rd or 4th corners, a safety or linebacker on him.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daijun Edwards Officially Signs Georgia

Colquitt County Running Back Daijun Edwards has officially signed his Letter of Intent and will play his college football at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

TommyE1

Georgia Recruiting: A Review of 2020's Top Collection of Talent

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff have once again set a highwater mark in recruiting. Another #1 ranked class is in line to play between the hedges.

Blayne Gilmer

Cameron Kinnie Commits to Georgia

Cameron Kinnie is a 3-Star two-way lineman at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Today, 6'3" 305-pounder has signed on to play at UGA.

Blayne Gilmer

Jackson Muschamp Commits to Georgia

A familiar name is making his intentions known to play for Georgia. Jackson Muschamp has committed to the Dawgs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Has a Major Hurdle to Overcome in 2020

Georgia has achieved a lot in the first four years under Kirby Smart, but they have yet to get over the major hurdle. They will have another shot at Alabama in 2020.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: ESPN Analysts Address Bulldogs Biggest Question in 2020

The Georgia football program has a handful of questions to answer in 2020. ESPN's latest CFB article addresses the biggest one of those for next year.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Continues to Add Quality Depth Through Preferred Walk-Ons

Kirby Smart has been a proponent of a strong walk-on program from the start as Head Coach at Georgia. Smart believes these players are key to success.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Six Bulldogs Picked in Latest Seven Round NFL Mock Draft

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has released his latest seven-round mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. Find out where the six Georgia Bulldogs were picked.

Chris Allen

Zach Evans Timeline: A Long Look at the 5-star's Recruitment

The Zach Evans recruitment has been quite the saga. Today, we take a long look at the number of events that have shown up on the 5-star back's timeline.

Brooks Austin

2020 Georgia Recruiting: Closing Time for Smart and Staff

It's closing time for the 2020 Recruiting cycle. National singing day is right around the corner and the Georgia staff is all but finished with this class.

Brooks Austin