2020 Georgia Recruiting: Latest on Surprise Official Visits and Potential Flips

With early national signing day just four days away, this weekend is the final push for most high powered programs across the country, and few staffs are making more moves than the Georgia coaching staff.

Early signing day was re-enacted in December of 2018 for the first time since 1981. It was put in place for high school recruits to have the opportunity to enroll early into their new programs and get a leg up on their freshman season.

It is perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend in the cycle and Georgia is going out with a bang, quite literally:

Confirmed Visits:

Kelee Ringo: Ringo is in town this weekend for his official visit and it's the first time he's been in Athens since this summer. So, what do you do on your official visit? You take a trip to the gun range of course. Oregon has made a late push for Ringo, but Georgia's staff getting the last crack at the nation's #1 corner is a good sign we believe.

Darnell Washington: Washington has been linked to Georgia, Miami, Alabama, as well as just about any other Power-5 school that thinks they have a chance at the 6'7 star in the making. However, one school we hadn't heard a lot of buzz around was Tennessee. Well, Washington is in Knoxville for an official visit as we speak and that's not exactly good news for the Georgia faithful.

Jordan Burch: The Bulldog Maven can confirm that Jordan Burch was in Athens today for an official visit. The nation's #2 overall player has been rumored to be on his way to LSU over Clemson and Georgia. We are led to believe that South Carolina is officially out of the race. Like Ringo, having the assumably the last crack at Burch is great news for the Georgia staff. Georgia has picked up crystal ball projections for Burch which goes to show how the visit might have gone. Though, his mother will likely have the last word following the Georgia visit.

Arian Smith: Smith told The Bulldog Maven last week that Georgia was exactly where they wanted to be headed into early national signing day and with Smith signing on Wednesday we have every reason to believe he will become a Bulldog.

Broderick Jones: We reported earlier in the week that Auburn was hot after what some assume to be the nation's best offensive tackle in Jones. However, it's Alabama that gets Jones' final official visit of the season. The Bulldog Maven can confirm he is in Tuscaloosa today.

Major Burns: The safety out of Louisiana was in town this week for an official visit. Burns is a 4-star safety with plus length and speed at the safety position. He's an extremely explosive athlete and will be playing in the Under-Armour All-American game.

"Surprise Visits"

We haven't heard anything out of Athens about the potential flip of LSU commit, Jermaine Burton just yet. We can not confirm that Burton is in town, but we are led to believe that Georgia has had "multiple" surprise visits this week from highly touted recruits.

Despite all those on social media "confirming" Burton's presence in Athens, we have not heard confirmation of such from our sources.

A name to be on the lookout for is current Oklahoma commit, Aaryn Parks. Parks committed to Oklahoma back in September, but we are lead to believe he is potentially a target for Georgia heading into the final stretch and could have been one of the several surprise visits this weekend.

Gervon Dexter is another name that has been floated out there as someone who might have found their way to Athens this weekend. Dexter has been committed to playing for his home state Florida Gators for over a year now and would be a huge flip if Smart and staff can pull it off.