LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

We expect the Georgia staff to take 23 signees in the 2020 recruiting class, but with a few high profiled prospects like Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo set to make their announcements in January, we will not have the full picture until then.

However, several highly touted prospects will have signed their letter of intent by the end of the day. We will track the LOI's coming in, as well as update you with all the latest buzz and flip rumors that we are receiving.

Buckle up, it's going to be an interesting signing day:

Signed:

7:25 AM: 5-star Mekhail Sherman kicked things off bright and early this morning. He was the first to sign his letter of intent and send it over to the UGA coaching staff.

7:33 AM: Warren Brinson, the 4-star defensive tackle originally from Savannah, Georgia played his ball down at IMG Academy, a similar track as Nolan Smith from last year's class.

7:34 AM: Nazir Stackhouse told The Bulldog Maven that he would be signing his LOI today, though he believed it was going to be held a secret for a later reveal. Nonetheless, the 4-star DT is going to be a Dawg.

7:47 AM: Devin Willock was formerly committed to Penn State, but mere hours after receiving an offer from UGA he flipped to the Dawgs. He spoke to The Bulldog Maven about what exactly went into that decision.

8:17 AM: Carson Beck committed to Georgia back in March of this year and today he signed his LOI to play QB at UGA.

8:22 AM: Major Burns committed to Georgia yesterday and he wasted no time this morning sending in his LOI to play for the Bulldogs.

8:30 AM: Jalen Kimber is one of the faster DB's in the 2020 class, having run a 4.44 at this year's The Open. Today he quickly got his letter of intent in.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

