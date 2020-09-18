SI.com
DawgsDaily
Lovasea Carroll Details How UGA Will Use Him

Brooks Austin

Lovasea Carroll is the first and only running back to commit to Georgia under new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Meaning he's the first true indication of exactly what they will be looking for in the future at the running back position. 

SI All American's John Garcia Jr. caught up with Carroll following IMG Academy's (48-7) victory over Edgewater High School on Thursday night to see who's still recruiting him despite his commitment, his relationship with Georgia, and how Todd Monken plans to use him upon his arrival in Athens. 

Carroll on his relationship with Georgia: 

"Oh man like the relationship's very strong. Like we talk like every other day Dell McGee calls and you know we talk we just chop it up sometimes he called me and just asks me how I'm doing and talking about the running game at Georgia and the running game and how they're gonna like, you know, use the back this year."

As for how they are going to use the IMG produce, Carroll says they have plans to not only run him as a conventional back but also use his versatility as a receiving threat by putting him in the slot a bit. "I mean, me personally, they want me like as an outside type guy and line me up with a linebacker so like that'd be a great fit for me"

Though committed to Georgia, Carroll is still fending off other suitors at this point in his recruitment process, most notably Mississippi State. He says they are still recruiting him heavily, but he's firmly committed to the University of Georgia. As for why Georgia? Carroll says he wants to be apart of the running back tradition that UGA has going, Dell McGee has consistently placed backs in the NFL and Carroll sees himself as that next guy for Georgia. 

Carroll is standing 6'1, 196 pounds as of right now and possesses the versatility to fit in smoothly in that Georgia offense. 

No. 1-1
John Garcia Jr.
John Garcia Jr.

LC had a 65-yard TD run last night and has def improved his frame. Well-proportioned kid with lean, cut muscle throughout. Very curious how he carries more weight at the next level but he can offset the 'power' constructs of traditional SEC thinking either way. Fluid, smooth and comfortable in the passing game.

Here was the TD

