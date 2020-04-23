Maason Smith, Building A Strong Relationship With Georgia Football

At 6'5" 316 pounds and possessing a quick burst at the line of scrimmage, there is no wondering as to why Maason Smith is the top-ranked defensive tackle in the country in the 2021 class. Smith has been recruited heavily since his freshman year and things have only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches from all over the country are reaching out on a daily and the Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to talk to Smith recently about his recruitment.

"I get between 20 to 30 text messages from different coaches every day. So it's been wild," the nation's top interior lineman said. Smith's Top 10 schools are a who's who of college football powerhouses and storied programs. Despite things being hectic at times, Smith is thankful for the journey that his high profile recruitment has lead him to and through over the past few years. "It's been really cool. I've met a lot of really good friends and a lot of good guys that I would never have known without recruiting. There are a lot of good coaches out there and recruiting has taught me a lot about myself too. A lot about patience and real-life lessons that I never thought I could get from football," explained Smith.

Patience has been key. Smith has intentionally not committed to any one school too early because he wisely knows that recruiting and relationships with schools ebbs and flows. USC, for example, offered Smith after he released his initial Top 10 back in October of 2019 and now they have a legitimate shot at Smith and could even find themselves in the final few being considered before all is said and done. The same can be said in terms of the relationship between Maason Smith and the University of Georgia.

"Georgia first began recruiting me during my sophomore year, Coach Tray Scott. We hit it off. Georgia has always been a top priority school for me. They offered, but then backed off some during the season (junior year). Coach Scott said it was because they thought they wouldn't be getting me because of me being from Louisiana and LSU winning the national championship and things like that. So I reached out to him and things have gotten started back up. Now I've met the entire coaching staff, Kirby Smart, all of them. I'm very interested in Georgia. With the additions to their staff, Coach Cochran I met at Alabama. He's from Louisiana too and I like him a lot. Also, Katie Turner (Georgia's new Director of Recruiting Operations) who they've added to their staff, I've known her since I was in 9th grade. My first ever offer came from Louisiana Lafayette and she was there then. So the relationships are there at Georgia and go way back." - Maason Smith on his relationship with Georgia and it's staff

In terms of Coach Kirby Smart specifically, Smith said, "Coach Smart is a down to earth dude, I can tell you that. He's definitely a jokester, from what I can tell, and a family-oriented guy. He keeps his guys close. He seems like a very standup guy, he's talked to both of my parents on the phone and things are good with Coach Smart." Smith has not been able to visit Georgia yet, but getting to meet Coach Smart in person and see the campus is something that Smith has a desire to do, should things continue to progress well.

A lot of people like to compare Georgia and Alabama in both their recruiting and the way their programs are run. When asked about the similarities between the two, Smith replied," No, they aren't really the same. With Alabama I've been slowly building a relationship and building a relationship and building a relationship and Georgia, I don't want to say they're more persistent, but they have come on fast and strong. But, how they approach you with values and standards, those things are very similar between the two."

In addition to navigating his normal talks with major programs, like Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Florida, and others, this week, in particular, has been interesting for Maason Smith. His close friend Korey Foreman, the nation's number one overall recruit, decommitted from Clemson. Foreman and Smith have hinted on social media that they would like to play with one another. Commenting on Foreman, Smith said, "Korey is my homeboy. I met him at The Opening. We were two of the only juniors there and we just kind of clicked. When he committed to Clemson it was hard for me. Now that he has decommitted, we are one step closer to that. We have basically the same top schools, a couple are different. We've been talking about playing together a lot and I think it's going to happen."

There is a list of criteria that Smith is going to use to help him narrow down his choices and come to a decision. Playing time is something that Smith is looking for right away and having an opportunity to make an impact as a freshman. Also, he would like to go somewhere that has a family feel and the staff is close to the players. A top recruiting class is important to him, along with a defensive line coach that can help to develop him a player and a person. Finally, playing in a 4-man front is something that Smith would like to do in college. Georgia is unique in this regard as they like Smith's versatility and have expressed to him that they could see him playing, "the 4, 3, 0, and 5" (so basically nose, defensive tackle in a 4-man and also defensive end).

However, don't expect any clarity on any of this in the near future. Smith, and Foreman likely, is trying his best to enjoy this process and he will wait until early signing day before committing or signing. Right now, Smith is just continuing to stay ready. He has a trainer that he's still able to workout with amid the Coronvirus mitigation restrictions. Ultimately, Smith has no idea what his senior season will look like, or if there will even be one. He is going to focus on what he can control and that could be being part of one of the most talented and impactful package deals in history at the next level.

