At 6'5" 316 pounds and possessing a quick burst at the line of scrimmage, there is no wondering as to why Maason Smith is the top-ranked defensive tackle in the country in the 2021 class. Smith has been recruited heavily since his freshman year and things have only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches from all over the country are reaching out on a daily.

Today, he narrowed his list down to a Top-8 and has included Georgia along with, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC

We caught up with Smith a few months back here on Dawgs Daily to talk about where he stands with Georgia and how the recruitment process has gone during this unprecedented time in college football.

"I get between 20 to 30 text messages from different coaches every day. So it's been wild,"

As far as his relationship with Georgia:

"Georgia first began recruiting me during my sophomore year, Coach Tray Scott. We hit it off. Georgia has always been a top priority school for me. They offered, but then backed off some during the season (junior year). Coach Scott said it was because they thought they wouldn't be getting me because of me being from Louisiana and LSU winning the national championship and things like that. So I reached out to him and things have gotten started back up. Now I've met the entire coaching staff, Kirby Smart, all of them. I'm very interested in Georgia. With the additions to their staff, Coach Cochran I met at Alabama. He's from Louisiana too and I like him a lot. Also, Katie Turner (Georgia's new Director of Recruiting Operations) who they've added to their staff, I've known her since I was in 9th grade. My first ever offer came from Louisiana Lafayette and she was there then. So the relationships are there at Georgia and go way back." - Maason Smith on his relationship with Georgia and it's staff

It clear why he's one of the nation's top prospects:

