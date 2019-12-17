Major Burns Commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have added their 16th commit in the 2020 class just hours before Early National Signing Day officially kicks off tomorrow.

Major Burns, a 6'2 safety out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has announced that he will be playing his college ball at The University of Georgia.

Burns is the 11th ranked safety in the 2020 class and the 5th ranked player in the state of Louisiana.

Kirby Smart and his staff received an official visit with the highly touted safety out of Baton Rouge last week just days after Burns de-committed from LSU. Burns had almost 40 offers from Division 1 programs.

Burns has the ability to play all over the field as a defensive back, and though he played safety for the majority of his high school career, he was recruited by several schools to play corner.

Versatility is something we've seen Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart place a premium on at the defensive back position with guys like Burns and Tyrique Stevenson who have the length and size to play safety in college but have the speed and quickness to walk down in man to man situations as well.

Smart has pulled yet another flip of a high profiled recruit. Last season it was last second flips of George Pickens and D'Wan Mathis and this year's festivities have kicked off with Devin Willock and now Major Burns.

Burns is expected to sign his LOI tomorrow on Early National Signing Day.

