Malachi Bennett Announces His Top 8 Including Georgia Football

4-Star wide receiver Malachi Bennett has narrowed down his recruitment to eight schools and the University of Georgia is one of them. The 2021 receiver from Fairfield, Alabama, got offered a scholarship by the Georgia Bulldogs a week ago today, and obviously the Dawgs have quickly made an impact in the recruitment of Bennett. Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to get some comments from Bennett on UGA and his recruitment as a whole as it enters the stretch run after this announcement.

The 6'2" 180-pound receiver from the Yellowhammer State mentioned that during the quarantine, "coaches have been hitting me up more in general and, as they watch film and get background information, they like my game and offers have been coming in." Bennett stated, "in terms of Georgia, Coach Hankton followed me on Twitter and then reached out and we got to talking some and starting building the relationship from there." When asked what Georgia and Coach Hankton identified in his game and communicated to him at the time of the offer, Bennett said, "they like how physical I play and that plus athleticism and my route running."

All of those skills allowed Bennett to have a big junior year at Fairfield Preparatory Schools. The 4-Star receiver hauled in 45 receptions at a clip of 18.2 yards per reception for a total of 821 yards and 9 touchdowns. The film from that stellar junior campaign shows Bennett is an explosive athlete that also has tremendous body control. Bennett does a great job of going up in traffic, high pointing the ball, and securing the catches that are highly contested.

There is still a ways to go in this recruitment, but Georgia looks to be in good shape for a visit once the restrictions on recruiting due to the Coronavirus are lifted.

