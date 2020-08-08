It cannot be overstated how high of a priority Malcolm Johnson Jr. has become in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, Cortez Hankton and company are continually trying to infuse the Georgia offense with game changing speed. The wide out and track star from Alexandria, Virginia, has an abundance of speed that is nearly unrivaled in his class. Today, the Dawgs got one step closer to bringing Johnson Jr. on board as UGA is included in his final five schools in his recruitment.

Georgia will be up against four other SEC power houses in LSU, Auburn, Florida, and Alabama. In a class where UGA will only be taking two wideouts, the addition of a burner like Johnson Jr. would be an excellent pairing with Georgia’s lone receiver commit Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell is an underrated, highly skilled, and versatile prospect that the Dawgs flipped from Ole Miss. Having Mitchell and Johnson Jr. in the 2021 class would be a balanced combo added to a position that is undergoing a youth movement at UGA.

The Dawgs have been very selective in their receiver recruitments this class. After signing six high quality players at the position in the 2020 class, this cycle was always going to be about quality and not quantity. Cortez Hankton has built a meaningful relationship with Malcolm Johnson Jr. and the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes multi-sport star is impressed with Georgia’s history of athletes that compete in track and field and football during their time in Athens. The most notable and recent example would be Mecole Hardman and it’s easy to see how Johnson Jr. could be used in the same way the now Pro Bowl receiver for the Chiefs was during his time between the hedges.

Georgia will be in this until the end. However, expect patience here as Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie are both firmly still in the mix for Georgia and the Dawgs have recruited both extremely hard at varying times in the 2021 cycle. Things have been more constant with Thomas and Johnson Jr. as of late. Dawgs Daily on SI.com views these two as the favorites for the final receiver spot in the class.