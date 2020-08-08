DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Names Final Five, Includes Georgia Football

BGilmer18

It cannot be overstated how high of a priority Malcolm Johnson Jr. has become in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, Cortez Hankton and company are continually trying to infuse the Georgia offense with game changing speed. The wide out and track star from Alexandria, Virginia, has an abundance of speed that is nearly unrivaled in his class. Today, the Dawgs got one step closer to bringing Johnson Jr. on board as UGA is included in his final five schools in his recruitment.

Georgia will be up against four other SEC power houses in LSU, Auburn, Florida, and Alabama. In a class where UGA will only be taking two wideouts, the addition of a burner like Johnson Jr. would be an excellent pairing with Georgia’s lone receiver commit Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell is an underrated, highly skilled, and versatile prospect that the Dawgs flipped from Ole Miss. Having Mitchell and Johnson Jr. in the 2021 class would be a balanced combo added to a position that is undergoing a youth movement at UGA.

The Dawgs have been very selective in their receiver recruitments this class. After signing six high quality players at the position in the 2020 class, this cycle was always going to be about quality and not quantity. Cortez Hankton has built a meaningful relationship with Malcolm Johnson Jr. and the St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes multi-sport star is impressed with Georgia’s history of athletes that compete in track and field and football during their time in Athens. The most notable and recent example would be Mecole Hardman and it’s easy to see how Johnson Jr. could be used in the same way the now Pro Bowl receiver for the Chiefs was during his time between the hedges.

Georgia will be in this until the end. However, expect patience here as Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie are both firmly still in the mix for Georgia and the Dawgs have recruited both extremely hard at varying times in the 2021 cycle. Things have been more constant with Thomas and Johnson Jr. as of late. Dawgs Daily on SI.com views these two as the favorites for the final receiver spot in the class.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Schedule Announced - Will Add Arkansas and Miss St.

Georgia's two additional crossover games have been announced by the SEC. They will now add Arkansas and Miss St. to the 2020 schedule.

Brooks Austin

DeAndre Baker Charged with 4 Counts of Armed Robbery

former Georgia Bulldogs, DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz.

Brooks Austin

Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia?

Georgia has 11 commits in the 2021 class, today we look at who could be next to commit to Georgia, and just how long it's going to take.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football Great, Tim Worley Arrested for Assault on a Female

Tim Worley spent three seasons playing for Georgia in the late 1980's. Thursday morning he was arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Divaad Wilson Announces Transfer Decision

BREAKING: Former University of Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson has annouced his transfer decision and will be enrolling at UCF.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Comes in At No. 4 on Coaches Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll for the 2020 college football season has been released and Georgia comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Brooks Austin

UGA President, Jere Morehead Selected to NCAA Board of Directors

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors.

Brooks Austin

Chazz Chambliss Talks His Commitment, Who is Next for Georgia

Chazz Chambliss committed to Georgia back in May. Today, he catches up with SI to talk about why he chose Georgia and who could be next.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Falls to Minnesota in NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report has released an updated NBA mock draft where UGA's Edwards falls to Minnesota.

Brent Wilson

Where will the Dawgs go with the DBs in 2021?

Georgia has quite a bit of work to do to finish out the 2021 recruiting class. With room for four or five defensive backs, we look at who they could go after.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin