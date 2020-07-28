Malik Nabers Has Made His Decision

Another highly coveted 2021 wide receiver is off the board. Lafayette, Louisiana native Malik Nabers is a Bulldog. However, he is a Mississippi State Bulldog. The 4-Star receiver named a final two of Georgia and Mississippi State back on June 26th.

With Marcus Burke, Xavier Worthy, Mario Williams, and Romello Brinson off the board and Adonai Mitchell now committed to the University of Georgia, the 2021 class of wide outs remaining up for grabs is dwindling. The good news for Georgia is that they only need two in this class due to signing six very talented receivers in the 2020 class and also adding a couple of solid walk-ons. The question now is, who will the 2nd wide out in the 2021 class be for UGA?

Jayden Thomas and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are the top two candidates from what we are hearing. Thomas has come much more into focus as of late and the Dawgs would love to keep the two sport star and in-state prospect close to home. However, Malcolm Johnson Jr. is an absolute burner and a recruit that Cortez Hankton has built up a meaningful relationship with. Of course Deion Colzie is also squarely in the picture, but that recruitment has been one of a very hot and cold nature it seems. It would not be surprising to see new targets come into play as the cycle plays out, potentially even a flip from another school in the SEC.

