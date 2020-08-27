Marcus Allen and the Allen family are no strangers to the world of college football recruiting. Marcus's older brother, Derrik was flooded with Power 5 offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU before ultimately committing to Notre Dame out of high school. Now at Georgia Tech, Derrik Allen is looking at becoming a starter this fall for the Yellow Jackets.

That's only the beginning though. Marcus's older sister, Chimari Allen, was a member of Georgia's recruiting staff at one point. Now, a senior at the University of Georgia, the Allen household is truly a divided house.

Marcus is just a rising junior at Walton High School and is one of the youngest kids in his grade. He just turned 16 years old and stands at an even 6'2 and is gaining weight by the day. He's an extremely promising young athlete that's already received offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Iowa, and Cincinnati.

We caught up with Marcus after his practice at Walton High School to get his reaction on the most recent offer from the home-state Georgia Bulldogs.

"It was a great experience. You know, I'm from Georiga so this offer means a lot to me and my sister goes there so that's family ties so that's big."

September 1st is nearing, which means players in the 2022 recruiting cycle will be able to field phone calls from college coaches all across the country. Prior to this date, athletes had to initiate the conversation with the coaching staff. Marcus plans to hear from several programs on the 1st, "Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and hopefully many more."

Walton has a rather stout defensive backs group this season with Marcus Allen, AJ Brown, and Austin Eldred among many others leading the way. They won't have any issues covering, and they are going to need it with the schedule the have in store for this fall.

