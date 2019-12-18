BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Marcus Rosemy

Brent Wilson

Top-50 prospect, Marcus Rosemy, has officially signed his Letter of Intent to play at The University of Georgia. 

No, it's not surprise that Rosemy signed with Georgia. He's been committed since June. Nonetheless, he is one of the more desired signees of Georgia's 2020 recruiting class.

Marcus Rosemy fills a glaring need for Georgia: wide receivers. He's one of the more talented receivers in the class, which will give him the chance to play right away, much like George Pickens did this season. Expect Rosemy to be an explosive option from Game 1 for whomever is behind center for Georgia in 2020.

With Georgia losing a big time possession receiver in Lawrence Cager, and lacking options behind George Pickens, Rosemy is coming in at just the right time. Especially when you take into consideration that Dominick Blaylock most likely won't be 100% at the start of the season. 

If you haven't heard of how talented Rosemy is, just ask Antonio Brown.

Rosemy will likely fall into the "X-Receiver" category at the next level. That's because of Rosemy's above average frame at 6'2 195 pounds, and remarkable speed. He's also an elite route runner who has the ability to bring the ball down, even when covered.

The Fort Lauderdale-product is coming fresh off of a state championship victory with St. Thomas Aquinas. Coincidentally, St. Thomas Aquinas is also the home of NFL Pro-Bowler and former Bulldog great, Geno Atkins. We expect Rosemy to fulfill similar titles later on in his career.

Prior to Early Signing Day, Rosemy is the the 5th highest prospect in Georgia's 2020 recruiting class.

What's next for Marcus Rosemy?

After signing his letter of intent to The University of Georgia, his next step in his career is playing in the Under Armour All-American game. 

That game takes place on January 2nd at 6:00 PM EST, and features 6 other Bulldog commits (prior to Early Signing Day).

Rosemy will then be a summer-time enrollee at Georgia.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

We have all the live updates and information from today's early national signing day. Everything you need to know about the incoming Georgia Bulldogs.

National Early Signing Day - What Surprises Are Possible For the Georgia Bulldogs?

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart has earned his reputation as one of the best recruiters in the business. One thing that the first 4 years of the Smart Era has taught us is expect the unexpected.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Carson Beck

DJ Cadden

As expected, highly rated quarterback, Carson Beck has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Interview with Devin Willock

Brooks Austin

As expected, the massive linemen Devin Willock has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Devin Willock Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Devin Willock de-committed from Penn State recently and is the replacement for Joshua Braun 2020 recruiting class for Georgia. Willock committed to Georgia today.

Major Burns Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Just hours before early national signing day kicks off, Georgia adds their 16th commit in the 2020 class with safety, Major Burns from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Tate Ratledge

Blayne Gilmer

Tate Ratledge makes a long-time commitment official and signs with the Georgia Bulldogs. Ratledge is massive in both stature and importance to the Dawgs future.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Jalen Carter

Jordan Jackson

Jalen Carter has signed his letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. From Apopka, Florida, Carter anchored a defense that allowed less than 10 PPG this season.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Justin Robinson

Blayne Gilmer

The Georgia Bulldogs top WR commit, Justin Robinson. A proven winner, Robinson has signed his letter of intent and is a valuable piece for the Dawgs' future.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Chad Lindberg

DJ Cadden

Chad Linberg has signed his National Letter of Intent to on Early signing Day to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Full story on the big man.