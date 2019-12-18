Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Marcus Rosemy

Top-50 prospect, Marcus Rosemy, has officially signed his Letter of Intent to play at The University of Georgia.

No, it's not surprise that Rosemy signed with Georgia. He's been committed since June. Nonetheless, he is one of the more desired signees of Georgia's 2020 recruiting class.

Marcus Rosemy fills a glaring need for Georgia: wide receivers. He's one of the more talented receivers in the class, which will give him the chance to play right away, much like George Pickens did this season. Expect Rosemy to be an explosive option from Game 1 for whomever is behind center for Georgia in 2020.

With Georgia losing a big time possession receiver in Lawrence Cager, and lacking options behind George Pickens, Rosemy is coming in at just the right time. Especially when you take into consideration that Dominick Blaylock most likely won't be 100% at the start of the season.

If you haven't heard of how talented Rosemy is, just ask Antonio Brown.

Rosemy will likely fall into the "X-Receiver" category at the next level. That's because of Rosemy's above average frame at 6'2 195 pounds, and remarkable speed. He's also an elite route runner who has the ability to bring the ball down, even when covered.

The Fort Lauderdale-product is coming fresh off of a state championship victory with St. Thomas Aquinas. Coincidentally, St. Thomas Aquinas is also the home of NFL Pro-Bowler and former Bulldog great, Geno Atkins. We expect Rosemy to fulfill similar titles later on in his career.

Prior to Early Signing Day, Rosemy is the the 5th highest prospect in Georgia's 2020 recruiting class.

What's next for Marcus Rosemy?

After signing his letter of intent to The University of Georgia, his next step in his career is playing in the Under Armour All-American game.

That game takes place on January 2nd at 6:00 PM EST, and features 6 other Bulldog commits (prior to Early Signing Day).

Rosemy will then be a summer-time enrollee at Georgia.

