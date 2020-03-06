BulldogMaven
Marlin Dean Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

It' still early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but the University of Georgia has it's third commitment today, as yet another in-state product, Marlin Dean picks the Dawgs. 

This announcement from Dean comes just twenty-four hours after he announced his top-10 yesterday. Dean stands at 6'6, 265 pounds and plays for Elbert County High School under coach Brad Waggoner who used to be the assistant director of player personnel at Georgia Tech. 

Dean's recruitment really picked up steam as of late, receiving offers from schools like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, and Penn State all in the month of February. 

Dean choosing to commit is not exactly a shock but the timing of the decision comes as a bit of a surprise considering he dropped his top-10 just a day before. 

Dean is listed as a defensive tackle on the majority of the recruiting services, and would presumably stick on the defensive side of the football upon his arrival in Athens. 

Dean joins in-state commits, Brock Vandagriff and David Daniel in the 2021 recruiting class for Georgia. As for who could be up next on the Georgia commitment train, Amarius Mims certainly has to be the biggest target on the board at this point, both literally and physically. The Sheckley County offensive tackle is a must-have for Georgia in this recruiting cycle. 

Here's a look at the defensive tackle out of Elbert County high school: 

As you can see on the tape, Dean is an athletic big man that played both defensive tackle and offensive tackle for his high school. 

