Marlin Dean Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Marlin Dean re-committed to the University of Georgia on Sept. 4, 2020, and Wednesday on national early signing day, he signed his LOI.

"If I could have three Jordan Davis's, I'd be happy." - Kirby Smart.

Jordan Davis is 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Marlin Dean is 6-foot-6, 300 pounds and he joins Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins as signees in the class of 2021. Georgia is certainly looking to get even bigger at the interior defensive line positions and they are off to a great start in doing so with two athletic monsters already in tow.

Dean made a name for himself at Elbert County High School in Northeast, Ga., but made his way down to IMG Academy for his final high-school season.

Here's what our SI All-American Staff had to say about Dean:

Prospect: OL/DL Marlin Dean

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds

School: Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Powerful hips. Well balanced lower and upper body. Has added considerable weight to his frame as a senior.

Athleticism: Extremely explosive first step off the line. Great first-step power, lower-body torque. Elite quickness for a strong-side end. Bends well on the attack. Good hand-eye coordination in tight spaces to help beat blockers when pure burst doesn’t do the trick.

Instincts: Attacks and protects gaps well. Knows when to shoot hands to attack a lineman or jump outside and speed rush with that elite bend. Plays full tilt like a coach would want on a consistent basis with some savvy in anticipating cadence and the snap count.

Polish: When engaged, Dean does a good job of using his hands to play half a man and get by the offensive tackle. Finishes tackles with his long arms and power; for a taller defensive end, does a good job of breaking down to make a tackle.

Bottom Line: Dean provides elite upside as a defensive tackle. His power and athleticism stand out and his frame will allow him to add more weight. Long and muscular frame and an aggressive playing style provide him a chance to be a college standout relatively early on.

Player Comparison: Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins

