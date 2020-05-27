Marquis Groves-Killebrew has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Groves-Killebrew continues a trend as of late for the Dawgs in being extremely successful in protecting their home turf as Georgia has kept the lion share of major in-state targets heading to Athens in the current 2021 recruiting class. However, Groves-Killebrew is also a trendsetter as the talented cornerback from perennial state and national powerhouse Grayson High School becomes the first commitment for UGA in the 2022 class.

Groves-Killebrew is a 4-Star prospect that has been pursued by every traditional power in college football that there is. Just since April 1st of this year, offers from Penn State, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, North Carolina, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan have all rolled in. That's on top of the longer-standing offers of schools like Florida, Auburn, and Southern California.

As for why he chose Georgia, Killebrew told Dawgs Daily he feels home in Athens:

“They’ve been recruiting me since I was in 8th grade , I’ve always got a home feeling in Athens and I feel like that is the best place for me to develop at.”

At 6'0" 180 pounds, Groves-Killebrew possesses good size, is very fluid in his movements, easily stays in phase with receivers, and when the ball goes up Marquis essentially becomes a receiver and has excellent ball skills. Groves-Killebrew and class of 2023 corner Michael Daugherty make up one of the most talented corner tandems in the country.

Groves-Killebrew will now be the lead dawg so to speak for the 2022 class. Playing in a talent-rich environment at Grayson and along side some premier talent at Hustle, Inc. 7 on 7, it'll be interesting to see what kind of influence his commitment will have on his peers. Every class starts somewhere and the 2022 class for the Georgia Bulldogs appears to be off to a tremendous start with the addition of the highly coveted Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

