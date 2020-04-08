BulldogMaven
Micah Morris Commits to Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football has added their fifth commit to the 2021 class today, as Camden County offensive tackle, Micah Morris announced he'd be playing staying in-state and committing to Georgia. 

He stands 6'4, 315 pounds and plays with a punishing style of football. He announced today on Twitter that he will be joining the 2021 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. And he's yet another in-state product for the Bulldogs. 

He's the 7th ranked player in the state of Georgia according to 247sports.com, and the 11th ranked tackle in the country. His ability to be a high-level guard at the next level, however, is where I would see him fit best. Though he's more than shown on the prep and camp circuit against elite competition that he can hold up on the edge at tackle if he so chooses.

He will cross-train either way when he gets to Athens, as most Georgia offensive lineman have done. At points in time, some of Georgia's most important offensive weapons have been players like Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer who can bounce around where need be. Not to mention the injury rate for big men, there's no doubt that Micah Morris is a must-have prospect. And we think they stand a good chance to land him in the end. 

Stay Home and Stay Safe

