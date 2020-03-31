Micah Morris Has Named Final Five Schools, includes Georgia Bulldogs

Camden County, 4-star offensive tackle, Micah Morris has named his final five schools. The versatile lineman will have the ability to play guard or tackle at the school of his choice. Morris plays good competition at Camden County High School, and he'll be more than prepared to play at the next level.

He stands 6'4, 315 pounds and plays with a punishing style of football. He announced today on Twitter that Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Florida State will be the final five schools that he will choose from.

He's the 7th ranked player in the state of Georgia according to 247sports.com, and the 11th ranked tackle in the country. His ability to be a high-level guard at the next level, however, is where I would see him fit best. Though he's more than shown on the prep and camp circuit against elite competition that he can hold up on the edge at tackle if he so chooses.

He will cross-train either way if he lands at UGA, as most Georgia offensive lineman have done. At points in time some of Georgia's most important offensive weapons have been players like Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer who can bounce around where need be. Not to mention the injury rate for big men, there's no doubt that Micah Morris is a must-have prospect. And we think they stand a good chance to land him in the end.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.