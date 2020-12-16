Micah Morris Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Micah Morris committed to the University of Georgia on April 8, 2020, and on early national signing day, Morris has signed his letter of intent.

Football in South Georgia is nothing to mess with. Lowndes, Valdosta, Camden County, Tift County and Colquitt County consistently place prospects into the Power 5 level. Te class of 2021 is no different.

One of the many South Georgia stars is Camden County offensive lineman Micah Morris. Morris committed to Georgia in April, 2020 and Wednesday he signed his national letter of intent.

Here's what SI All American thinks of the SI All-American Candidate:

Prospect: Micah Morris

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

School: Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County

Frame: Road-grading guard physique. Still carrying some baby weight that could come off quickly. Thick lower half.

Athleticism: North and South athlete, though has shown plus movement patterns when asked to pull and play in space in high school. Plays high, but that seems to be because he can get away with it more than he’s limited in terms of bend. Powerful upper body. When he strikes, players move.

Instincts: One instinct: To take your breath away with his punch. Understands how to shrink the space between himself and a second-level defender. Digs defenders out well, and understands hat placement. Aspiring criminal justice major and straight-A student.

Polish: Pass set will certainly need work, but on Day 1 at the next level he will be able to dig 3-techs out and few high-school players can say that. So much raw power and strength that he hasn’t really needed much more than that at this point. Started since his freshman year in 7A South Georgia football.

Bottom Line: Morris is a guard prospect that has a shot at early playing time if he can get the pass sets cleaned up, and he appears to be more than coachable. The freshman to junior jump on tape proves as much. Will terrorize linebackers when climbing up and can skip-pull for the modern counter offenses. All-SEC guard in the future if placed in the proper hands

Player Comparison: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

