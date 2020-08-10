MJ Morris, Top Ranked 2022 QB, Will Transfer to Pace Academy

MJ Morris is the top-ranked quarterback in the country in the class of 2022. He is highly coveted by the University of Georgia and is building a strong relationship with new Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Todd Monken. MJ Morris has risen to stardom in his first two seasons of varsity football at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, but has now announced a change of scenery.

QB, MJ Morris is headed back to Pace Academy

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that Morris is headed back to Pace Academy where he attended in middle school before heading to Carrolton. The Knights of Pace Academy are looking to regain a place of prominence in GHSA Class AAA. The team won the State Championship in 2015 in AA, but since making the move up a classification to AAA, they've played around .500 ball. Head Coach for the Knights Christopher Slade is a steady presence at the helm and will be undoubtedly excited to have a player the caliber of Morris join his squad and try to help the team back to the title picture.

In terms of connections to Georgia, there are a few with Pace Academy. First, former Georgia legend Terrence Edwards is the Wide Receivers Coach at Pace. One of his star pupils is Jayden Thomas, a 2021 two-sport star that Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, Cortez Hankton, and crew would love to convince to stay in-state and play for the Bulldogs.

Finally, Pace is the alma mater of now-former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer. Thomas played as a true freshman for UGA after his time at Pace and was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this spring with the fourth overall pick by the New York Giants.

Morris a tremendous talent in and of himself. Combining him with one of the premier receivers in the country at a school with tremendous resources and dedication to their athletic programs makes the 4-Star even more dangerous. AAA football in GHSA will be radically changed by this. Dawgs Daily looks forward to covering the action this fall, should it actually get to take place.