Moliki Matavao Has Made His College Decision

BGilmer18

Moliki Matavao has made his decision. The 4-Star tight end from Henderson, Nevada has just announced his allegiance to the Oregon Ducks. 

Matavao had released a group of 4 as the final schools being considered for his commitment on this past Monday. The University of Georgia has made the cut for the 6'6" 240-pound playmaker from out west, along with Penn State, UCLA, and Oregon.

Coach Todd Hartley and Georgia were right in the thick of this one for an extended stretch. Dawgs Daily at one time thought that it was possible that UGA may be in the market for two tight ends in the 2021 class and that Brock Bowers and Moliki Matavao could end up in the Classic City as a tandem. Now it appears much more likely that Georgia is all in on Bowers and has been for a few weeks as recruiting efforts toward the Napa, California native have increased recently.

Matavao had a good relationship with Georgia Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley and it was thought for a while that Georgia might even be in the driver's seat. It's easy to see why Matavao was and is such a coveted recruit, he's extremely athletic in his prototypical frame and is a very good basketball player as well as skilled on the gridiron.

Georgia is definitely going to need to land a big-time tight end in 2021 to fortify depth in the position group after the 2020 season. Bowers is priority number one and could very possibly be the one. Also keep an eye on Landen King and Gunnar Helm as well. Georgia's not likely to take more than one true tight end such as Bowers. However, King and Helm are both extremely skilled receivers that have big frames and could be very versatile in the new offense under Todd Monken. 

